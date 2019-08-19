This week, readers were curious about Kansas State Fair schedules, the Woodie Seat Freeway and CBD oil.

Q: I heard that the Kansas State Fair won’t have people handing out those paper schedules with maps at the gate anymore. Is that true?

Yes — but those paper schedules aren’t going away completely.

“There’s lots of ways to know what’s going on,” said Amy Bickel, director of marketing for the Kansas State Fair. Fairgoers can still get daily, paper schedules, use a new app, or grab a Visitor’s Guide — out now at Dillon’s stores.

New this year, the Kansas State Fair launched a sleek, user-friendly app that offers the schedule, a map with GPS functionality, event highlights and much more.

“You can search for your favorite fair food, create your own personal schedule for the day, and find points of interest like the butter sculpture,” Bickel said.

Different tabs of the schedule group events by location, day or event type. There’s even a section where you can enter to win meet-and-greets and concert tickets.

The app is available to download now.

As for physical versions of the schedule, there will be more posted around the fairgrounds, as well as those paper copies of the daily schedule at the office.

Cutting down on paper use this year was important, Bickel explained, because of the amount of paper schedules left over, and amount of trash they generate.

“We’re also trying to be more conscious of the environment. It’s not super smart to have that much paper left over at the end of each day,” Bickel said.

Q: Where did the Woodie Seat Freeway get its name?

According to past articles in The Hutchinson News, Woodie Seat was a Hutchinson city commissioner in 1961 and 1962, serving as mayor in 1962.

He died in May 1962, at 54, after being diagnosed with cancer only four months prior.

A later article in The News reported Seat died at his apartment in the Landmark Hotel after being in a coma for a week. By his side were his sister, his secretary and the foreman of his construction company.

In the article, the reporter recalled how Seat described the day he was diagnosed with cancer.

He reportedly said, "I'll never forget it. It was one of those days the mist kind of hangs over Cow Creek."

Seat was born in Grandview, Mo., but moved to Hutchinson in 1947 to organize the Line Construction Co., which in the 1960s was considered one of the leading outdoor electrical contractors in Kansas.

After Seat received the fatal diagnosis but before his passing, the City Commission renamed what formerly was called the Jefferson Street Viaduct as the "Woodie Seat Freeway" in honor of Seat's contributions to the commission.

Q: Is the use of CBD oil safe for a person who has had some cardio issues through the years?

CBD oil falls under the same directions as many other supplements — to be taken with a grain of salt.

CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is derived directly from the hemp plant — a cousin of the marijuana plant — and by itself, it does not cause a “high,” reports physician Peter Grinspoon with Harvard Health Publishing.

According to a report from the World Health Organization, “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential … To date, there is no evidence of public health-related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

I asked Rex A. Degner, chief medical officer for Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, about the use of the popular supplement.

“To my knowledge, there are no known cardiac or pulmonary risk factors associated with the use of CBD oil,” Degner said.

“The usual caution must be stated that this is an over-the-counter product that has not been reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration in controlled studies to determine its risks and benefits,” he said.

Currently, the FDA does not currently regulate the safety and purity of dietary supplements. So even though many users cite benefits of CBD oil, we don’t know the most effective therapeutic dose of CBD for any particular medical condition.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.