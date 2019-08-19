One lane of a 2-mile stretch of U.S. 50 in Harvey County will be closed Monday to help crews deal with a train derailment near the highway.

The eastbound lane of U.S. 50 from Walton west for about 2 miles will be shut down from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The timeframe is tentative.

The two-lane roadway will be down to one lane and controlled by flaggers. Motorists should be alert and be prepared to stop and expect some delay.

The derailment, reportedly caused by high winds, closed down the eastbound lane on Sunday. The lane had re-opened around 5 p.m. Sunday before the latest plans to close the lane again.