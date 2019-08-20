A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for stabbing someone who complained the defendant had cut in line at a convenience store, according to a prosecution official.

Andrew J. Housworth, 41, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 162 months, or 13.5 years, for one count of aggravated battery.

Housworth was convicted of the charge in October 2017 at the conclusion of a two-day trial.

The charge stemmed from a Jan. 12, 2017, incident at the Star Gas station at 788 Spruce St. in Leavenworth.

Housworth reportedly became upset because he had been confronted by the victim about cutting in line.

Housworth left the store after arguing with the victim.

Housworth returned a short time later, cutting in line and walking to a cash register where he placed money on the counter. He threatened to take care of the victim outside the store, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

As the victim was leaving the store, Housworth reportedly charged at the man and stabbed the victim in the chest.

“This is an example of the egregious violence that plagues our society,” Thompson said in a news release. “We will continue to combat these issues so there are consequences to people’s actions.”