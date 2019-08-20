The residents of Brookdale Senior Living recently got a visit from some big, furry friends.

“They’re called ambassador dogs,” Tanya Chancellor, marketing and sales director at Brookdale, said. “They’ve had their shots and their vaccinations. You’re able to take them into the community and do fun things.”

Chancellor said the residents loved the dogs, but there was one woman in particular whom she wanted to pet the dogs. Originally, the woman did not want to visit the dogs, saying, “I can’t see them,” but she finally agreed to pet the dogs and it was like a stimulant to her, Chancellor said.

“She thanked us,” Chancellor said.

Many of the residents are pet lovers. A lot of them were farmers and were used to having animals around.

“That little thing like that taste for the past and the love for animals really comes out,” she said.

It is never an easy transition for someone to enter a nursing home and seniors can easily be isolated, taking years away from their lives, Chancellor said.

“The more stimulants you have, the more you have a purpose for life,” she said. “That’s kind of our purpose and mission. It definitely makes me love what we’re doing.”







