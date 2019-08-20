Leavenworth police stop sexual assault

LEAVENWORTH — While responding to a report of a disturbance, Leavenworth police officers stopped an alleged sexual assault, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Kickapoo Street.

Police received a report of a disturbance at that location. When officers arrived, they could hear what sounded like a woman in distress, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said officers found two people in an area of thick brush. A man allegedly was sexually assaulting a woman. An officer ordered the man to stop.

“The suspect then charged at the officer,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Leavenworth man, was stunned by a Taser gun.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of rape, interference with law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Park Aerospace $19M expansion underway

Park Aerospace, a company that develops and manufactures composite materials at the Newton City/County Airport, broke ground on an expansion Aug. 15.

Both the Newton City Commission and Harvey County Commission approved agreements in December to allow an expansion of Park’s Newton campus to move forward.

The expansion will include the construction of a redundant manufacturing facility adjacent to Park’s existing facilities. This renews redundant facility, which according to Park Aerospace is being constructed in part to support a major aerospace customer, will include approximately 90,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space. It will essentially double the size of Park’s existing Newton facilities.

The total cost of the expansion is expected to be approximately $19 million, and the expansion is expected to be completed in the first half of the 2020 calendar year. Projections show the company adding 73 employees to the current roster of 90 over 10 years. Projects show an estimated $21.3 million in wages paid to new employees over the 10 years. Construction is expected to begin within six months.