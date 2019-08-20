A little over a year ago, housing developer Wes Pechin was in Wellington doing business when he saw a “Property For Sale” sign on some agricultural property north of Wheat Country Car Wash and felt it would be a good place to put housing.

It was a six month process, starting in July of 2018 - purchasing the property and going before the city Planning Commission to get the area rezoned to multi-family use and working with City Council to platt the land.

His company, PICO (Peachin Investment and Construction) recently started excavation to build a duplex on the property. Plans are for it to be completed within the next 90 days. Seven other buildings - six duplexes and one four-plex - will be constructed on the land along north H and 15th streets.

“I’ve done a lot of leg work in terms of what Wellington needs,” Peachin said. “There’s a need for good quality rentals. Hopefully, we’re going to fill that niche.”

The first building will be 1,040 square feet two bedroom, bathroom houses with a nice dining room open room and a single car large garage. Peachin said the four-plex will go next door. The homes will be for lease with rent ranging from $750 to $1,150 per month. “There will be beautiful views outside will be a beautiful nature preserve.

Built in a craftsman architectural style, the houses will be “very stylish,” Peachin said. “I’m going to carry that theme throughout with the rest of the buildings.

“They’re going to be well built, well insulated. We’re going to rent them to people who are proud to live in them and are going to keep them looking nice.”

With the new Cowley College campus, plans for a new hospital, young families who are not ready to buy a house and older people looking to downsize, Peachin believes there is a market for the homes.

Stacy Davis, director of Sumner County Economic Development, said in 2015 and ‘16, she was part of a committee studying what Wellington needed in housing. They determined there was a demand for two bathroom, three bedroom houses with zero grade entrances (no stairs).

“Any time you have a developer who wants to build in rural America, that’s a positive,” Davis said. “Wellington has a housing shortage so he is actually providing a solution to a need we’ve had for some time.”

Peachin said he has talked to more people in Wellington who are pro-housing than ones against new developments. He also credited the City Council with being “proactive” and responding to the need for more housing.

“We need to work hand-in-hand,” Peachin said. “I can’t work without the city and the city can’t work without me.”

Davis said, “I’m thrilled he is here. He is a valuable asset.”













