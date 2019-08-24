It's not often I sit down to write this column and the earth shakes! Actually, the earthquake hit as I was ordering my drink at Scuttlebutts, in anticipation of finding a quiet corner to write.

It was scary: loud booming, shifting ground, swaying building, shattering pottery. And then the adrenaline and the worry about my kids back in school.

When we moved to Kansas I was prepared for the possibility of tornadoes, but earthquakes?

This coming week, I’m dropping our oldest child off in California for her first year of college, nearly 1,500 miles away from home. Not that I’m counting or anything.

The March day in Wisconsin when she was born, it snowed and we had a small fender bender on the way to the hospital. That was minor compared to the way the ground shook for me with change and wonder when we finally got to hold her later that day. I had no idea what I was getting into.

Step by step, a lot of life has flown by, including the arrival of her three younger siblings and a move from Wisconsin to Kansas.

Now, I feel the ground shaking again as she takes this first huge step away from home. This moment, and the many emotions I’m feeling, brought me back to an important moment for me when she was six months old: her baby dedication.

That day we held her before our church family, giving thanks for her life entrusted to us by God and asking for God’s blessing and help (from God and our church family) in our journey as parents. More than that, we promised to encourage her to follow the ministry God has in mind for her, even if it might involve going to the ends of the earth. I remember intentionally choosing that language for her dedication and, later, each of her siblings. I felt the weight of them -- and at the time, living into them in a real way seemed so far away.

In reality, all along we have been living into the enormous challenges and breathtaking possibilities of this commitment to trust God with her life.

At every point, in every step, the Psalmist’ hope and counsel ring true: trust in God’s persistent and all-pervasive presence amid any change; choose stillness before the God who is with you. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth should change, though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea; though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult.

“Be still, and know that I am God! …” The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge (Psalm 46).

Tonya Ramer Wenger is pastor of First Mennonite Church, Hutchinson.