HUTCHINSON — The Bethel College volleyball team gave up too many big runs in tight situations, leading to a pair of losses Friday at the KCAC Fall Fling at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Bethel fell to John Brown in three sets, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14; and Graceland in four sets, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20.

“We couldn’t get a first-ball kill,” Bethel coach Stacy Middleton said. “But we’re working on it. We’re kind of a new team. We have a lot of new kids and a few transfers. We’re figuring things out. They are gelling really well. They are working so hard in practice. Some of the freshman are realizing the college game is so much faster. They are doing a good job.”

Tied 8-8 in the first set of the first match, John Brown made a 5-0 run. Bethel rallied for a 17-15 lead, but gave up a 10-2 run to end the set.

Bethel took an 8-2 lead in the second set, but John Brown make a 7-1 run. Tied 19-19, the Eagles made a 6-0 run.

Bethel led 8-4 in the third set, but gave up a 12-0 run and managed just six points in the remainder of the set.

Jaden Williams led John Brown on attack with 11 kills. Lauren Cloud set 21 assists, while Carrie Ciesla set 15 assists. Cloud and Jenna Lowery each served three aces. Carly McKinney had 13 digs. Williams downed three blocks.

Jade Gleason led Bethel with five kills, followed by Stephany Meyer with four. Gabby Valdez set 18 assists. Amber Mott served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had 15 digs. Jordyn Allen downed the sole block for the Threshers.

Against Graceland, Bethel trailed 4-0 in the first set. The Yellow Jackets extended that advantage to 14-6. Bethel climbed back to within four, 17-14, but Graceland replied with an 8-4 run.

Tied 16-16 in the second set, Bethel gave up a 6-2 run.

Bethel jumped out 12-7 in the third set. Tied 14-14, Bethel made a 6-3 run and held on to force a fourth set.

Bethel fell behind 8-4 in the fourth set, but rallied to take a 10-9 lead. Tied 13-13, Bethel made a 4-1 run. Graceland came back to tie the set 20-20. Bethel took a time out, but the Yellow Jackets added five more points to the run for the match.

Emma Runyan led Graceland on attack with 16 kills. Shianne Cook added 12. Sam Schell set 26 assists, followed by Abby Karlis with 20. Kacie Miyama served two aces and had 17 digs. Runyan had 15 digs. Beth Presler downed three blocks.

Meyer had nine kills for Bethel, followed by Mott with seven. Valdez set 30 assist. Wilhelm had 17 digs, followed by Ivy Bringer with 13.

“We’ll have to come back and play hard,” Middleton said.

SATURDAY’S MATCHES — Saturday, Bethel split a pair of matches, falling to Southwest Assemblies of God University in three sets and downing Peru State in four sets.

Bethel lost to Southwestern Assemblies of God 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

Bethel led the first set 12-7, but SAGU came back with an 18-7 run.

Tied 7-7 in the second set, Bethel was outscored 18-6. Bethel led 5-3 in the third set, but again gave up a big run.

Southwestern Assemblies of God, which received votes in the NAIA pre-season rankings, was led by Alexis Mealer with 12 kills. Sophia Ivy set 31 assists and served five aces. Brittany Stallaby had 18 digs. Jancee Akers downed three blocks.

Mott had seven kills for Bethel. Valdez set 20 assists. Wilhelm had eight digs. Allen downed two blocks.

Bethel downed Peru State 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24.

In the first set, Bethel trailed 12-9, but made a 16-6 run. Trailing the second set 18-17, Bethel gave up a 7-2 run.

Bethel jumped out 19-9 in the third set, holding on for the win.

Bethel led the fourth set 12-5, but gave up a 13-3 run. Down 24-23, the Threshers scored three straight points, winning the match on a downed block by Allen.

Allen led Bethel with 12 kills and five downed blocks. Valdez set 31 assists, served three aces and had 16 digs. Jensen Roth also had 16 digs, followed by Wilhelm with 12 and Mott with 11.

Bethel is 2-3 and travels to the Concordia (Neb.) Bulldog Bash Saturday in Seward to face Mayville State (0-4) at 1 p.m. and Briar Cliff (3-3) at 3 p.m.

Friday’s matches

vs. John Brown

JOHN BROWN (3-2) — (kills-aces-blocks) Megan Beck 6-0-1; Jessica Schultz 7-0-2; Kinzee Mayo 8-0-2; Elizabeth Parrish 0-0-0; Carrie Ciesla 0-0-0; Jenna Lowery 0-3-0; Jaden Williams 11-0-3; Carly McKinney 6-0-1; Jillian Blackman 0-2-0; Lauren Cloud 0-3-0; Ellie Lampton 4-1-1. TOTALS 42-9-6.0.

BETHEL (1-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 3-1-1; Sage Westerfield 2-1-0; Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 2-0-0; Mia Loganbill 2-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 5-0-0; Stephany Meyer 4-0-0; Gabby Valdez 2-0-0; Amber Mott 2-2-0. TOTALS 22-4-1.0.

John Brown;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;19;19;14;—0

Assist leaders — JBU: Cloud 21, Ciesla 15. BC: Valdez 18. Dig leaders — JBU: McKinney 13. BC: Wilhelm 15, Valdez 7.

vs. Graceland

GRACELAND (1-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Emma Runyan 16-1-0; Sam Schell 4-1-0; Kacie Miyama 1-2-0; Beth Presler 7-1-3; Shianne Cook 12-0-1; Annalise Ince 2-0-1; Abby Karlis 0-1-0; Ashley Armstrong 2-0-0; Maddie Shipley 0-0-0; Caitlin Buchholz 4-0-0; Carley Galloway 0-1-0; Izabella Smith 0-0-0; Maja Barringer 4-0-0; Brenna Murphy 7-0-1. TOTALS 59-7-4.0.

BETHEL (1-2) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 6-1-1; Sage Westerfield 3-0-1; Ivy Bringer 4-1-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 3-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-1-0; Jade Gleason 3-0-0; Stephany Meyer 9-0-1; Gabby Valdez 1-0-1; Amber Mott 7-0-0. TOTALS 36-3-3.0.

Graceland;25;25;23;25;—3

Bethel;17;19;25;20;—1

Assist leaders — GU: Schell 26, Karlis 20. BC: Valdez 30, Wilhelm 3. Dig leaders — GU: Miyama 17, Runyan 15. BC: Wilhelm 17, Bringer 13.

Saturday’s matches

vs. SAGU

SOUTHWEST ASSEMBLIES OF GOD (2-1) — (kills-aces-blocks) Sophia Ivy 1-5-1; Brittany Stallaby 0-1-0; Madeleine Hartline 6-1-1; Nikki Almaguer 3-0-0; Jancee Akers 1-0-3; Alexis Mealer 12-0-0; Emma Tomkins 8-2-1; Ava Meyers 8-0-1. TOTALS 39-9-4.0.

BETHEL (1-3) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kaylee VanderVeen 0-0-0; Jordyn Allen 3-0-2; Sage Westerfield 1-0-0; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 5-1-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 2-1-1; Stephany Meyer 6-0-0; Gabby Valdez 2-0-0; Amber Mott 7-0-0. Totals 26-2-3.0.

SAGU;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;19;13;15;—0

Assist leaders — SA: Ivy 31, Stallaby 2. BC: Valdez 20, VamderVeen 4. Dig leaders — SA: Stallaby 18, Meyers 6. BC: Welhelm 8, Valdez 5, Roth 5, Bringer 5.

vs. Peru State

PERU STATE (1-4) — (kills-aces-blocks) Hannah Sexton 4-0-0; Mallory Matthies 5-0-2; Claire Cudney 1-0-0; Tyra Mollhoff 13-0-2; Arianna Waschkowski 0-1-0; Darlene Quinonez Holguin 2-1-0; Alexis Cox 1-0-0; Alyssa Childers 8-0-1; Hannah Burianek 0-0-0; Sarah Brown 0-0-0; Cheyenne Birkle 1-1-0; Alexandra Chavarria 2-0-0; Grace Fredierick 5-0-0; Cassie Davis 1-1-0; Pyper Roseberry 1-0-0; Dawson Sharman 10-0-0; Jamie Copenharve 1-0-0; Randee Witt 0-0-0. TOTALS 55-4-3.0.

BETHEL (2-3) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 12-1-5; Sage Westerfield 6-1-0; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 4-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 2-2-1; Stephany Meyer 9-0-1; Gabby Valdez 5-3-0; Amber Mott 3-2-1. TOTALS 41-9-7.0.

Peru St.;18;25;17;24;—1

Bethel;25;19;25;26;—3

Assist leaders — PSU: Davis 17, Quinonez Holguin 10. BC: Valdez 31. Dig leaders — PSU: Cudney 15, Birkle 13. BC: Valdez 16, Roth 16, Wilhelm 12, Mott 11.