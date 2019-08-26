SILVER LAKE — One person was arrested following a pursuit Monday morning that reached speeds up to 90 mph and ended when officers deployed stop sticks on a road in northwest Shawnee County, causing a vehicle that had been reported stolen to come to a stop, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Jesse McCormick, 26, of Topeka.

According to Shawnee County sheriff's officials, the chase started about 6:40 a.m., shortly after a Nissan Rogue SUV had been reported stolen from outside the Petro Deli and convenience store at 3603 N.W. 46th.

A woman had left the Nissan unlocked and running when she entered the business, authorities said. The woman flagged down an officer at the scene to inform him that her vehicle had been stolen.

Officers were able to track the Nissan's location by "pinging" a cellphone the woman had left inside the vehicle.

The SUV was determined to be near N.W. 46th and Brickyard Road. Officers responding to that area located the SUV, which then took off at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The chase continued west on N.W. 46th for several miles, reaching Valencia Road before it turned south.

Sheriff's deputies were able to place stop sticks near railroad tracks just north of US-24 highway and Valencia Road.

All four of the SUV's tires were flattened, and the vehicle came to a stop at N.W. Docking Road, about a mile west of Silver Lake, sheriff's Cpl. Steve Evans said at the scene.

After the chase ended, deputies could be seen searching along the edge of a cornfield just south of US-24 highway, about a half-mile east of where the Nissan had come to a stop.

Deputy Shayna Anderson said with the assistance of canine units, officers were able to locate a 9 mm handgun near the location of the vehicle stop.

McCormick was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked in connection with felony theft, felony fleeing and eluding, various traffic offenses and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted. No injuries were reported.