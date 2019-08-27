LINDSBORG — After his Bethany Swedes were tabbed for 11th place out of the 11 Kansas Conference teams in preseason polls, new head coach Curran White and his staff are determined to show that the snub was an erroneous assessment of his 2019 football team.

Since he was hired last December, White and his staff have been working the recruiting trails hard to bring in a group of newcomers to blend with a solid group of returners from last season’s 2-9 team and move up the standings.

Two weeks into the preseason, White said he certainly has some strong points to work with as the players continue to build the team chemistry.

Offense

“We don’t have a clear-cut depth chart,” White said, “but there are definitely some positions where there is a clear number one and there are two or three guys who are in the hunt to be the number two.”

Quarterback is one of those spots as returning senior Austin Denson is the top choice to take snaps. A mobile 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, he threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns in a backup role last season. His ability to run with the ball also made him the No. 3 rusher last year with 203 yards.

Denson’s primary targets should be Rodney Molette and Antoise Fields. Molette, a 6-2, 190 wide receiver, has been in and out of the lineup for several years and in his time on the field has moved into second place in career touchdown receptions with19, one behind former Swede All-American Todd Just.

There is little doubt that Denson and the Bethany running backs should benefit from a huge and experienced offensive line. Senior Derek Jones (5-9, 180) seems to have the edge as the top running back.

“I think we have two or three spots where we know who our guy is on the offensive line and a couple of spots where there are four of five guys that are still competing for those last two starting jobs,” White said. “Cooper Burkhart (6-3, 290 senior) and Cornell (Hunter, 6-3, 300 junior) and Dawson Livingston (6-2, 285 junior) are way, way better than they were in the spring.

“They were all around in the summer working with us and that’s showing itself. Those are guys who have played a lot of football and have some experience. Cooper and Hunter were starters last year as was Ben McCaffery (6-3, 310 sophomore).”

Hunter, who has been a fixture in the offensive line since his freshman season and has earned all-KCAC honors, said he figures the offensive line will be a team strong point.

“I think the new system is going to allow us to score faster and more efficiently this season,” he said. “I think that as of right now, the returners that we have are going to be solid.

"We have some people who have started. The only position we are kind of struggling with is finding a left tackle.”

Defense

With Dahari Gray anchoring the line at 6-4, 275 pounds, the Bethany defense has a solid place to start.

“Dahari is a real talent at this level and I think he’s going to give people some problems,” White said.

A couple of transfers figure into the plans at linebacker with Jaron Carraway (6-2, 240) on the inside and Larry Hall (6-2, 230) outside.

“We feel Hall could be one of the premier players in the conference,” White said.

For overall leadership, White was high on fifth-year senior Oscar Scott.

Scott could well line up on the inside in the 3-4 alignment or with his speed, move to the outside.

“He’s the first guy in the weight room and the first guy out to the field for practice — he’s kind of our emotional leader of the team if not just the defense," White said. "He’s a fifth-year senior who sets the tone and is a good extension of the coaching staff.

"He tries to set a high standard and hold people accountable."

Scott said he likes what he sees from the defense so far.

“First and foremost, this year we are a lot more organized,” he said. “Physically speaking we are in a lot better shape, especially working with coach (Cody) Peabody I feel we’ve improved conditioning-wise and strength-wise.

“I’m going to be playing at the Mike (middle) mostly so I’m tasked a lot with getting people lined up, getting the play call in, but then (the coaches) like to bring me off the edge in pass rush. Dahari and I work a lot on stunting. We do a lot of switching.”

In the secondary, Bethany will have four experienced players in Tre Roberts (cornerback), Cleo Brooks, Brent Jones and Mike Davis, and has several rookies in the hunt for playing time.

Lining up on the front three with Gray right now will be Carlos Escobar (5-10, 295 junior) at the nose and Chelsen Victorino (6-1, 265 senior) at the other end. One freshman who will see action on the defensive line is Ronnie Washington, a 6-foot, 290-pound nose from Derby High School.

Washington was a two-way starter for the Panthers and played in the last three Class 6A state championship games, winning a pair of titles. Last winter he was also the Class 6A 285-pound state wrestling champion.

Special teams

In trying to solve the kicking woes from last year, the Swedes made serious strides in offseason.

“We recruited a good kicker in Wyatt Townsend from Claremore, Okla.,” White said. “He can punt a little bit but he’s a placekicker.

"He hit a 47-yarder in a scrimmage the other night. I think he’s got the leg for it and the proper mental makeup for a kicker.”

Fields is the top choice as kick returner.