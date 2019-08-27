After a record-setting 2018 season, expectations for the Kansas Wesleyan football program are at an all-time high heading into the start of the 2019 campaign.

Or, more accurately, expectations have never been higher outside the program. Inside, according to the players and coaches, it's business as usual.

For those who may have forgotten, last year's Coyotes not only went unbeaten in Kansas Conference play (10-0) and set a school record for wins in a season (13), but also became the first KCAC school to reach the NAIA semifinals, only to fall one win shy of a berth in the national championship game.

When KWU opens the season Saturday night at home against Texas Wesleyan, its lineup will include a good portion of the players who helped carry the team through its remarkable run. The biggest change this season will be at the top, where first-year head coach Myers Hendrickson replaces Matt Drinkall.

Hendrickson has previous experience at Wesleyan, spending two seasons as an assistant with the Coyotes in 2014 and 2015. He was offensive coordinator at Northern State (S.D.) in 2018 before Wesleyan'brough him back to Salina.

Although Hendrickson wasn't part of last year's success, he knows that expectations are not much different as the 2019 opener approaches, despite the fact that the Coyotes are projected to repeat as KCAC champions and are ranked No. 4 in the nation.

"That's where we're at as a program," Hendrickson said. "We've got our family here together and staying tight knit and focusing day-by-day, and really focusing on our actions and not our words.

"Not the words and the noise from the outside either. We know we've got goals and we know there are expectations, and that comes with responsibility. But ultimately that will be taken care of if we just take care of our business day-by-day and step-by-step, and try to go 1-0 and get better every day."

It's a theme echoed by the Wesleyan players who witnessed and experienced the success of a one-step-at-a-time approach only a year ago.

"Coach Hendrickson said it when we all got in this month," senior linebacker Jasper Chavez said. "He said the biggest thing we need to focus on is being 1-0 and being 1-0 in everything we do. Being 1-0 in the classroom, being 1-0 in the weightroom, being 1-0 on the field.

"It's not about longterm goals. We know that we have to take it one step at a time. We're not thinking national championship or conference championship. We know we have to go out August 31st and beat Texas Wesleyan."

Senior offensive lineman Daniel Fletcher concurred.

"There's been a lot of changes to our program in the last four years," he said. "But we always believe going into the year that we need to work hard, do our job and we have the athletes to be successful."

It's not as if the Coyotes were a complete surprise a year ago, though they did exceed outside expectations. Wesleyan was picked third in the KCAC preseason polls (coaches and media) in 2018, then opened the year ranked No. 21 in the national polls.

That Hendrickson's team is expected to be as good or even better this season says a lot about the development of the program. The Coyotes don't plan to be a one-season wonder.

Part of that is the consistency in the coaching staff. Hendrickson will be working with eight assistant coaches who were part of last season's success, including associate head coach/defensive coordinator John Michaletti, now in his sixth season at KWU.

The Coyote players also put in the necessary work in the offseason, refusing to take anything for granted.

"Time flies when you are having fun, but it also flies when you are locked in on what you are doing," Hendrickson said. "It feels like we were in spring ball not that long ago, focusing on fundamentals and building depth.

"Now it's awesome to see it, in fall camp, come together where we do have a great group that had a great spring also mixing in with a bunch of new freshmen that are eager and excited to learn from some great players. The guys are in class now and they've been balancing both class and practice really well."

Another key in building on last year's success is the depth the Wesleyan staff has been able to develop in recent years.

"There's been healthy competition at some positions, and at the same time some returning key players have really helped build depth behind them as well," Hendrickson said. "I think that's the mark of a good program, where not only do you have great players but how much depth can you build and how good can you get across your entire program, and we feel pretty good on both sides of the ball at all positions."

The Coyotes Media Day roster earlier this month included 62 returning players and 82 newcomers. It also listed 26 seniors and 44 juniors, so Hendrickson is confident the team will not be lacking in leadership.

"We do have a great senior class of leaders," Hendrickson said. "As coaches we have a vision of where the program is going to go, but ultimately it's your players that are the leaders that steer the ship with you as coaches.

"We've had great senior leadership and even leadership from some of our underclassmen. We had all those transfers come in in the the spring and I feel like some of those guys have moved into some leadership roles going into this coming fall."

OFFENSE

The 2018 Coyote offense will be a tough act to follow after the numbers put up during a 14-game run. Wesleyan averaged 48.3 points and 495.4 yards of offense a game, with both numbers ranking among the top four in the nation among NAIA programs.

It is hard to imagine the Wesleyan offense taking a step back, since it returns so many of the key players that helped put up those lofty numbers.

That includes senior running back Demarco Prewitt, who was KCAC Player of the Year and an NAIA All-American after rushing for a school record 2,371 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Johnny Feauto returns as well, one year after he was selected KCAC Co-Offensive Player of the Year. His 2018 numbers included 208 completions for 3,273 yards, a 63.0 completion percentage, 41 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Feauto also had 466 yards rushing and an additional six touchdowns.

He will have some familiar targets to look for in senior wide receiver Trenton Poe-Evans and junior tight end Charlie Simmons. Poe-Evans had a team-high 59 receptions and 14 touchdowns a year ago, while Simmons made 57 catches for a team-best 1,037 yards and had 13 touchdowns.

Simmons was one of three Associated Press NAIA All-Americans on the Wesleyan offense last season, and Prewitt also showed his receiving skills with 34 catches for 417 yards.

"I think offensively we always will try to be balanced and take what the defense gives us, and we've got the personnel to do that," Hendrickson said. "We're not going to be a team that says 'We want to run it this many times or get this many yards rushing, or throw it this many times.'

"I'm not a big goal board guy. I just want a W at the end of the day."

Fletcher is one of three returning starters on the offensive line, along with senior tackle Eli Smith and junior guard Darrius Brown. Smith was another of the team's AP NAIA All-Americans during his junior year.

"Our front five all have game experience, but going into my senior year I feel like I need to do everything perfect," Fletcher said. "We have goals and expecations as a team so we need to execute everything perfect.

"We have a large number of returning players so we need to get everybody who is new onboard with our plan and just execute."

DEFENSE

One player who will get plenty of attention from opposing offensive coordinators is Wesleyan's Shaq Bradford, returning for his senior season at defensive end after leading all NAIA players with 22 sacks in 2018, including an NAIA record 6.5 sacks in a win over Southwestern.

Bradford also had 56 tackles, 35 for a loss, and was named KCAC Defensive Player of the Year and AP All-American for his performance as a junior.

The Coyotes also return senior Anthony Munro at the other defensive end after he earned all-KCAC honorable mention recognition with 49 tackles and five sacks.

Wesleyan has considerable experience at linebacker with Chavez and senior Warren Singletary. Chavez was first-team all-conference following his junior season, when he was second on the team with 71 tackles. Singletary led the Coyotes in that category, with his 101 tackles, including 63 unassisted.

The Wesleyan coaching staff is also moving junior Charles Barnes III from the secondary to linebacker.

"We have some dominant figures on defense," Chavez said. "Dominant up front, dominant in our inside seven, quick in our secondary and this year we've added so many players to our defense.

"We've got guys at every position that know what they're doing, that bought into the program and we know that no matter what we're going to have each others' back at the end of the day. If we all unite as one every single day, I feel like defensively we're going to be unstoppable."

The move for Barnes still leaves a secondary with considerable experience in junior Scott Helsper and seniors Rashaan Broomfield and Jevaughn Codlin. Helsper had a team-high five interceptions, Codlin led the Coyotes with seven passes broken up in 12 games and Broomfield had a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown against Friends.

"We're an attacking, aggressive defense," Hendrickson said. "Ultimately, we have to put our guys in position to be successful. Whether it's stopping the run or stopping the pass, we feel like we've got versatile guys in all positions that will be able to get that done.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Junior John Morales was a first-team all-conference selection on special teams after the Wesleyan placekicker made 90 of 93 extra-point attempts during the 2018 season. The Coyotes attempted only one field goal in 14 games last year.

Senior Johnny Carmack, who had 10 catches for 252 yards receiving, also earned KCAC honorable mention on special teams for his work on punt returns.