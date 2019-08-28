Allen Hisken, the new 6-12 band director at Wellington Middle and High Schools said he feels welcome at the schools and in the community and he wants his band kids to reflect that community spirit.

“The faculty are really proud of their community and I can see why they call it a family,” Hisken said. “The support is there to keep and build a better band.”

There are 39 band students in grades 9 through 12 with a few more on the Color Guard. Hisken wants to see that number grow.

“Our motto is ‘aiming for 100,’” he said. “We want to be on the top level in etiquette, attitude. We’re trying to become a big magnificent group.”

Among the lower grades, they are a couple dozen short of that 100 number Hisken wants to see when they are in high school.

“We want to get kids to stick around,” Hisken said. “I have a knack for keeping kids involved and finding ways to serve the community.”

Hisken started in music, playing trombone and tuba when he was in fifth grade in Belle Plaine. His dad played in a jazz band and his mother was a piano player and choir director at the Methodist Church and they encouraged him to go into music.

He played tuba in the marching band at Kansas State University. After college, he taught at Udall for 10 years, then at Truesdell middle schools in Wichita before taking the job with Wellington schools. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri.

Hisken said he would not have the success he has had without encouragement from his parents and other adults. Now he is trying to pass that on to his students.

“When you put kids first, they’ll really work hard to put on a good performance,” he said.

Hisken talks with respect about the students who dedicate their work and energies to serving the school in band. He looks optimistically toward the future and said he hopes the community will see the band’s improvement at the end of the year.

“We have to be a beacon of pride and sound for the community,” he said.