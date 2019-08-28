First Choice Therapy, a physical therapy rehabilitation center, had its grand recently had its grand opening.

“We treat everybody from 0 to 120,” La Rina Scheerger, rehab manager , said.

The facility sees everyone from stroke patients to those who have sports injuries to various forms of back pain to hip and knee replacements.

“Balance issues are different post surgical,” Scheerger said. “We can take care of it all.”

The rehabilitation center used to be spread over three rooms in the basement. The new place has windows, it’s a lot brighter and all in one room.

“Now we’re able to do everything in one space,” Scheerger said.

There is gym equipment and better access in the new place, she said. The facility will also be doing concussion screenings. The new facility also provides more patient privacy than in the old rooms downstairs, Scheerger said.

“These people are wonderful,” patient Judy Rutledge said.