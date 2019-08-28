1. Girls Defending Smallville 2019: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 1421 East 30th Ave, Hutchinson. This month's Local Dish is a collaboration event with Allen Samuels Dealership to help empower the women of Hutchinson and beyond. Tickets are $20 at the door. The group will start with a self-defense class at Allen Samuels and then finish up with drinks, apps and fun at the Elite Real Estate Office. Profits from this event will go to BrightHouse to support local women involved in domestic violence and sexual assault.

2. Fundraiser: Superheroes Don't have to have Super Powers: 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Genesis Health Clubs, 412 E. 30th St., Hutchinson. A fundraiser in honor of Luka James Vieyra for his upcoming open heart surgery. The event includes raffle items, pulled pork dinner for $5, and Dr. Chris Schroeder will offer chiropractic adjustments for $20. There will also be photo ops with Batman, Green Arrow, Venom and Spiderman. All proceeds of the event will go to the Vieyra family.

3. Sunflower Festival at Kansas Maze: 2-8 p.m. Aug. 28, Kansas Maze, 13209 E. 82nd Ave., Buhler. The second annual event is open Aug. 24 through Sept. 14. Visitors can take photos among the sunflowers. See www.kansasmaze.com for more information.