Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of East 30th Avenue on the north side. In 1904, George Shears built a nice farmhouse at this location, which was outside of town at that time. This area was annexed into the city about 1930.

In 1932, the home at 100 E. 30th belonged to Chauncey Veatch who owned the music store at 22 E. 2nd - the old Carl's Bar. In 1948, Dale Spence owned the home and operated the Pollyanna Stables & Pony Ranch there.

In 1955, the Emanuel Lutheran Church bought the home to use as their parsonage for the Rev. Harold Lindeblad even though the church wasn't there yet. They named it "Cedar Manse." The first photo shows the home and iconic archway we remembered. The church built their current building next door in 1961.

In 1994, Denny Hart, president of the Bank of Kansas, bought the property to build the bank currently at the 100 E. 30th location. That's when Wayne and Faith White bought the home and moved it to their property north of town. The second photo shows the home being moved in August 1994, exactly 25 years ago. They did a marvelous job of remodeling, inside and out. Wayne and Faith White still reside at the home at 2010 W. 82nd today.