Four decades ago, Becky Walters decided to grow pumpkins. Her husband Carroll, who grew up on their farm in Burns, was content growing grains. But Becky, who grew up in El Dorado, wanted to try something new.

“That first year, I made $583 selling pumpkins one at a time,” Becky Walters said.

The Walterses soon made their hobby into a business and named it Walters’ Farm & Pumpkin Patch. Like the Walterses, others throughout Kansas have made their farms into successful agritourism businesses. Many have tried pumpkin patches and then added corn mazes and extensive playgrounds. Some have quit or changed their focus. Others have taken their crops and centered festivals around them. These festivals, like the pumpkin patches, bring community together.

Along with their pumpkin patch, corn maze, 73 acres of attractions and gift shop featuring homemade donuts, the Walterses just built what they say is the largest treehouse in Kansas.

“No one has disputed us,” Becky Walters said.

The treehouse, built atop an oak tree, is 960 square feet at its base.

“Sometimes I feel we have more fun than the kids,” Becky Walters said. “Growing pumpkins is a labor of love. It’s a lot of work.”

Like the Walters’, along with their pumpkin patch, P and M Pumpkin Ranch in Moundridge has a large play area. Along with a Buckaroo family train, this Western-themed area features a sports barn, pedal karts and pig races.

“We have side-by-side, 80-foot, in-ground barrel slides,” said co-owner Jamie Kaminkow. “The kids have so much fun.”

Calling it quits on pumpkins

While Walters and P and M are going strong, some local farms have shifted away from pumpkins. Vince Rocco, the owner of Johnstown Farms in McPherson, who focuses on both cattle and wheat, said running the patch was too much work.

“We (my family) decided we all needed to take a break,” Rocco said.

Along with his traditional farming operation, Johnstown runs a certified education program for schoolchildren.

Like Rocco, the owners of Kansas Maze at Gaeddert Farms decided after 20 years in the pumpkin patch business, they needed a change. Along with their corn, wheat and soy crops, the farm expanded their Sunflower Festival, adding sand volleyball. They also added onto their playground and started the Sunflower Trail Run. On Aug. 31, the runners ran through 16 acres of blooming sunflowers.

“It’s just such a happy place to be,” said Tonya Martisko, one of the several co-owners. “We have a new group of people, different hours, different times and different seasons.”

Martisko said they want to keep growing and changing. But for now, they love sharing their golden sunflowers.

“I love watching the families take pictures,” Martisko said. “It’s fun to be around these happy people.”

Kansas Maze isn't the only agritourism group branching out from the typical pumpkin patch.

Numerous ag-influenced farms and festivals are taking off around the state.

Cider Festival

More than 20,000 people show up each weekend during the Louisburg Ciderfest to eat apple cider donuts and freshly-dipped caramel apples and drink hot and cold cider. Guests watch as Fuji, Gala, Johnathan and Red Delicious apples, mainly from orchards in Missouri, are pressed into cider.

Since Colonial times, neighbors gathered together, picked and pressed apples for cider and boiled the sweet fruit for apple butter – stirring the fruit for hours in a large kettle. Louisburg’s Ciderfest is an attempt to replicate this custom of bringing the community together and break bread with one another.

Garlic

In addition to tomatoes, peppers and okra, Orie’s Farm Fresh in Wichita grows more than 20,000 garlic bulbs annually. Four years ago, they decided to host a garlic festival.

In addition to the 40 varieties of garlic, the festival features Kansas-made crafts and food. Garlicky red beer, chocolate garlic ice cream, garlic limeade, and shoestring garlic fries will be some of the featured foods at the festival.

“There’s a nice mixture of garlicky food,” said Megan Greenway, the co-owner of Orie’s. “What better way to celebrate our community than to bring people who really like garlic together.”

Lavender Festival

Since ancient times, lavender was used for medicinal and culinary purposes. The oils were utilized for their supposed calming scent. After noticing lavender’s attributes, Pamela and Frank Seck of Burrton decided to grow their own plants and embark in a yearly festival, featuring their seven-variety lavender crop.

Gertie’s Lavender Farm, named after the couple’s beloved chicken Gertie, yields vegetables as well. The Seck’s also have thought about starting a pumpkin patch, but Pamela Seck said the heavy rains of the past two years kept her from doing so.

“I have a virtual pumpkin patch in my head,” Seck said. “Someday I’ll plant one.”

Like at Gertie’s, during festival time, Fort Scott Lavender Farm and Prairie Lavender Farm guests may rump through the purple fields and pick their own bunch of sweet-smelling herbs. During this time, Fort Scott mixes up batches of lavender ice cream and Prairie Lavender serves up lavender-accented foods.

Spinach Festival

During the 1930s, Lenexa was known as the spinach capital of the world. To commemorate their heritage, the city holds a festival to celebrate its history. They claim to serve one of the world’s largest spinach salads.

Watermelon Festival

More than one century ago, farmers in Clyde discovered their soil was just right for growing watermelon. This year, they are once again bringing their melons downtown and celebrating their 110th Watermelon Festival.

For the love of pumpkins

Like other agritourism farmers, Walters’ said you have to love what you do.

“Some people get into the pumpkin patch business because they’re trying to supplement their farm income,” Walters said. “People think it’s easy. It’s hard. You’ve got to love those pumpkins to be successful.”

Walters does not want to give up her pumpkin patch. Twenty years ago she helped a young autistic boy pick out a pumpkin. The next day his mother called her in tears, saying “My son said his first sentence last night – ‘I love my pumpkin’.

“I still get tears in my eyes when I tell that story,” Walters said. “That’s why I do what I do. It’s so rewarding.”