Author Dennis Raphael Garcia will be visiting Dodge City Public Library and Dodge City Community College on Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6.

The visit at DCPL will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and will feature the author discussing his book "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia."

The DCCC library visit will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to DCPL, the community is invited to hear Garcia share the life of Ernest Garcia, who became the U.S. Senate sergeant at arms and was present alongside the president, Congress and the Supreme Court.

Garcia's family journeyed from Zacatecas, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, to Kansas, where he continued the legacy of his great-grandfather and grandparents to live a better life.

"Ernest’s story is inspirational and covers his early education and failures, up through his escorting Ronald Reagan to the podium as he delivered his State of the Union address," said DCPL community relations specialist Phil Handsaker.

According to a news release, in "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia," Dennis Garcia (Ernie's cousin and a Garden City native) shares the inspiring story of grit, determination, patriotism and love of family.

The events are part of Garcia's book tour during Hispanic Heritage Month in September.

Garcia is a retired attorney, teacher and former Kansan.

There is no charge for these events.

For more information, visit www.DennisRaphaelGarcia.com.

