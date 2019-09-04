College

Mayville St. 3, Bethel 0

Briar Cliff 3, Bethel 0

SEWARD, Neb. — The Bethel College volleyball team lost a pair of straight-set matches Saturday at the Concordia (Neb.) Classic in Seward.

Bethel fell to Mayville State 25-15, 25-19, 25-9; and Briar Cliff 25-17, 25-16, 25-22.

Mayville State was led by Kiana Johnson with 11 kills. Elora Passa set 29 assists and served two aces. Jayden Warner had 27 digs. Victoria Johnson downed three blocks.

For Bethel, Stephany Meyer had nine kills. Gabby Valdez set 25 assists. Jensen Roth had 14 digs, followed by Valdez with 10. Jordyn Allen downed two blocks.

For Briar Cliff, Victoria Gonzalez had 12 kills. Delany Meyer set 19 assists. Maureen Imrie set 12 assists and served four aces. Gonzalez added 14 digs, followed by Cassie Clark with 12. Grace Witlaw downed six blocks.

Amber Mott led Bethel with 10 kills and two downed blocks. Valdez set 22 assists and served five aces. Roth had 11 digs.

Bethel is 2-5 and plays Friday and Saturday at the Peru State Classic against Briar Cliff, Mayville State and Mount Marty.

vs. Mayville State

MAYVILLE STATE (3-5) — (kills-aces-blocks) Hannah Bliss 7-1-1; Mason Hart 0-0-0; Jayden Warner 0-2-0; Kaitlin Leier 6-0-0; Jordyn Lucas 0-0-0; Ashley Wright 0-0-0; Victoria Johnson 7-0-3; Mary Kalal 0-0-1; Kiana Johnson 11-0-2; Ashley Pyburn 4-0-1; Elora Passa 6-1-2; Payton Richter 0-0-0; Madisen Knudsvig 3-0-1; Amy Seim 0-0-0. TOTALS 44-4-6.0.

BETHEL (2-4) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 7-0-2; Sage Westerfield 2-0-0; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 0-2-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 6-0-0; Stephany Meyer 9-0-0; Gabby Valdez 0-0-0; Amber Mott 5-0-0. TOTALS 29-2-2.0.

Mayville St.;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;17;19;9;—0

Assist leaders — MS: Passa 29, Bliss 4, Warner 4. BC: Valdez 25, Gleason 2. Dig leaders — MS: Warner 27, Bliss 7. BC: Roth 14, Valdez 10.

vs. Briar Cliff

BRIAR CLIFF (6-3) — (kills-aces-blocks) Delaney Meyer 0-1-0; Grace Whitlaw 9-0-6; Victoria Gonzalez 12-1-0; Harlee Wagoner 0-2-0; Analyse Stapleton 2-0-4; Tyra Blue 2-0-2; Maureen Imrie 1-4-0; Aubury Coleman 5-0-2; Noel Phillips 7-0-0; Cassie Clark 0-0-0; Grace Hanno 5-1-2. TOTALS 43-9-10.0.

BETHEL (2-5) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 2-0-1; Sage Westerfield 4-0-0; Ivy Bringer 2-1-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 2-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 3-0-0; Stephany Meyer 4-0-1; Gabby Valdez 0-5-0; Amber Mott 10-1-2. TOTALS 27-7-2.0 .

Briar Cliff;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;17;16;22;—0

Assist leaders — Br.Cl.: Meyer 19, Imrie 12. Be.: Valdez 22. Dig leaders — Br.Cl.: Gonzalez 14, Clark 12. Be.: Roth 11, Valdez 7.

Junior College

MCC-Longview 3, Hesston 0

Hesston 3, Southwestern JV 0

Hesston 3, Ellsworth CC 0

Hesston 3, Ottawa JV 0

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College volleyball team finished 3-1 Friday and Saturday at the Highland Community College Tournament.

Friday, Hesston fell to Metropolitan Community College-Longview 25-22, 25-19, 25-11; and beat the Southwestern junior varsity 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.

Sunday, Hesston downed Ellsworth Community College 25-11, 25-15, 25-10; and the Ottawa junior varsity 25-12, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23.

Stats for Hesston were not reported.

Hesston is 4-4.

Prep volleyball

Haven 2, Goessel 1

Ell-Saline 2, Goessel 1

HERINGTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team opened the season with a pair of losses at Herington.

Goessel fell to Haven 25-22, 11-25, 25-14; and Ell-Saline 25-21, 22-25, 25-20.

Goessel opens Wheat State League play Tuesday at Centre.

Hesston 2, Conway Spr. 0

Hesston 2, Moundridge 0

MOUNDRIDGE — The Hesston Swather volleyball team swept a triangular Tuesday in Moundridge.

Hesston downed Conway Springs 25-17, 25-8; and Moundridge 25-22, 25-17.

Against Conway Springs, Talby Duerksen had eight kills, followed by Elise Kaiser with five. Harley Ferralez served five aces, followed by Duerksen with four. Kaiser had nine digs. Celbi Richardson set 15 assists.

Against Moundridge, Duerksen had 14 kills, followed by Kaiser with seven. Richardson served three aces. Richardson had 11 digs, followed by Kaiser with 10. Olivia Lais set 10 assists, followed by Richardson with nine.

Hesston is 6-2 and faces Minneapolis and Hutchinson Trinity Thursday at Hutchinson.

The Moundridge-Conway Springs match score was not reported.