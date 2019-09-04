The majority of vegetables we plant in our garden are there for however we feel like eating them. However, I can think of experimenting with them. Tomatoes, for example, are obviously there for all the canned products I make, as well as just chowing down on fresh slices, creating salads, and tossing them in everything else.

A few of the vegetables we plant, however, are predestined to find themselves in certain preparations. My okra, while it theoretically can be for other things, is really so I can cook up some gumbo. My lemon balm: I could put it in a fruit salad, but no, it’s just for tea and in my water.

They know where they belong.

As for eggplants, I stash away ideas in my head all year long. But when it comes down to it, I know I won’t get around to many of those recipes; I’ll be too distracted making baba ghanoush.

It’s essentially the eggplant version of hummus, which you might be more familiar with. Roasted eggplant gets puréed into a dip with tahini (sesame seed paste), olive oil, and lemon juice, then eaten with pita.

Baba ghanoush is as fun to eat as it is to say.

I’ve always liked it, but I became especially attached to this creamy, umami-rich dip when I waitressed at a Lebanese restaurant for a while. I don’t want to say I ate it every day, but I didn’t even waste time on the pita, just give me a spoon. Something magic happens to those shiny, bulbous fruits when they are roasted into submission like that.

When cooked properly, a luxurious complexity of flavor and texture takes the place of the spongy bitterness that’s common when eggplants are stored for too long or harvested at improper times. Larger fruits often tinge on the bitter side as well, the teeny seeds interspersed through the flesh can become almost astringent when too mature, although younger, smaller fruits should be milder.

I, however, can fully acknowledge my tendency to take the chance with larger produce. It’s just too tempting, as quality is often more important than quantity, but it’s even better if you can have both.

I stood there at farmers’ market, literally weighing my options in my hands — I knew I shouldn’t fall for the trap of the massive eggplant just because it’s gorgeous and contains so much potential, but I bought it anyway. The eggplant, albeit large and glamorous, was still heavy in comparison to its size, the skin was glossy and not dull, it was freshly harvested instead of being shipped across the country, and I won. It was delicious.

Why did I buy one, since I already told you I specifically planted eggplants? Well, I learned not to count my eggplants before they’re hatched: I’ve only picked two tiny little guys. I’m sure they’ll be great, but quality without quantity makes for not nearly enough baba ghanoush.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com