HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team opened Jayhawk Conference play with a 9-1 loss to Cloud County Community College Wednesday at Sieber Field.

Cloud led 8-0 at the half.

Izabella Christina led the Thunderbirds with three goals. Franciele Cupertino added two goals. Gabriela Vargas scored a goal with two assists. Fatima Leme, Maria dos Anjos Acassia and Sara Cadena each added a goal.

Jennifer Rodriguez scored for Hesston in the 86th minute to break the shutout.

Hesston was outshot 49-10, 36-7 on goal. Thaynara Soares had five saves for Cloud County, 3-2. Den Morita had 22 saves for Hesston.

Hesston is 0-2 and hosts the Southwestern College junior varsity at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cloud Co.;8;1;—9

Hesston;0;1;—1

1. CC Izabella Christina (Gabriela Vargas) 6:30

2. CC Franciele Cupertino (unassisted) 10:32

3. CC Izabella Christina (unassisted) 11:42

4. CC Aroa Nieto (Vargas) 15:19

5. CC Maria dos Anjos Acassia (unassisted) 20:15

6. CC Franciele Cupertino (unassisted) 39:45

7. CC Gabriela Vargas (unassisted ) 42:28

8. CC Izabella Christina (unassisted) 44:45

9. CC Fatima Leme (unassisted) 47:29 85:34

Total shots — CC 38-11—49, HC 2-8—10. Shots on goal — CC 31-5—36, HC 2-5—7. Saves — CC: Thaynara Soares (W) 2-4—6, HC: Den Morita (L) 23-4—27. Corner kicks — CC 5, HC 2. Fouls — CC 8, HC 3. Offside — CC 3, HC 1. Cautions — none.

MEN

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Cloud County Community College 5-1 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field.

Cloud County led 3-0 at the half.

Jackson Brown, Leonardo Velazco, Thomas Santos, Felipe D’Agostini and Jelldrick Dallmann each scored a goal for Cloud County, 3-2.

Hesston scored in the 60th minute on a goal by Tanner Anderson with an assist from Jacob Boller.

Cloud County held a 30-7 advantage in shots, 19-5 on goal. Noberto Vieira had three saves for Cloud. Tanner Unruh had 10 saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 2-1 and host the Southwestern College junior varsity Saturday.

Cloud Co.;3;2;—5

Hesston;0;1;—1

1. CC Jackson Brown (unassisted) 16:19

2. CC Leonardo Velazco (unassisted) 36:43

3. CC Thomas Santos (unassisted) 44:04

4. HC Tanner Anderson (Jacob Boller) 59:39

5. CC Felipe D'Agostini (unassisted) 63:47

6. CC Jelldrik Dallmann (unassisted) 66:33

Total shots — CC 12-18—30, HC 3-4—7. Shots on goal — CC 9-10—19, HC 2-3—5. Saves — CC: Noberto Vieira (W) 2-2—4. HC: Tanner Unruh (L) 6-8—14. Corner kicks — CC 9, HC 1. Fouls — CC 18, HC 16. Offside — none. Cautions — CC: Andrew Long 17:50. HC: Jacob Mojica 39:11, Mauricio Cruz 44:04, Theo Clement 64:24, David Flores 86:12.