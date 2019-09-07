Central Kansas League

Hesston 43, Hillsboro 14

HILLSBORO — The Hesston Swathers used a 21-point fourth quarter to get past the Hillsboro Trojans 43-14 Friday in the season opener in Hillsboro.

Hesston led 22-14 at the half.

Jacob Eilert passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hesston. He added a rushing touchdown.

Max Arnold added 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brady Cox had 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jordyn Vogt added a receiving touchdown. Jared Nelson hit five of five PAT kicks.

Matthew Potucek passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hillsboro. He added 82 rushing yards.

Caleb Potucek and Dillon Boldt each added a receiving touchdown.

Hesston hosts Larned Friday.

Hesston;8;14;0;21;—43

Hillsboro;6;8;0;0;—14

Scoring

1q. He. J.Eilert 9-yd. run (J.Eilert run) 8:45

1q. Hi. C.Potucek 17-yd. pass from M.Patucek (run failed) 6:13

2q. He. Bra.Cox 91-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 10:29

2q. Hi. Boldt 65-yd. pass from M.Potucek (Harris run) 9:32

2q. He. Arnold 40-yd. run (Nelson kick) 10:29

4q. He. Bra.Cox 26-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 11:53

4q. He. Vogt 22-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 10:53

4q. He. Arnold 25-yd. run (Nelson kick) 7:30

Team stats

;Hes.;Hil.

First downs;18;11

Rushing-yards;38-269;36-98

Passing yards;204;153

Comp-att-int;12-23-0;11-18-1

Punts-avg.;2-40.0;5-37.6

Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-yards;7-50;3-30

Time of poss.;23:25;24:35

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: M.Arnold 13-107, R.Eilert 4-64, N.Arnold 7-49, J.Eilert 5-28, Bra.Cox 2-13, Vogt 1-9, Bre.Cox 5-1, Griffin 1-(-2). Hillsboro: M.Potucek 21-82, Harris 10-11, C.Potucek 5-5.

PASSING — Hesston: J.Eilert 12-23-0, 204 yards. Hillsboro: M.Potucek 11-18-1, 153 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Bra.Cox 5-139, Vogt 1-22, Bollinger 2-16, Werner 1-12, M.Arnold 2-11, Spenc3r 1-4. Hillsboro: C.Potucek 5-65, Boldt 1-65, Hein 2-12, Wichert 1-7, Harris 2-4.

Missed field goals — none.

Halsead 38, Nickerson 0

HALSTEAD — From the opening kickoff, the Halstead Dragons took control, posting a 38-0 win ober Nickerson Friday in Central Kansas League play in Nickerson.

Halstead led 16-0 at the half and put the game away with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Conner Boyd opened the game with an 82-yard kickoff return.

Lakin Farmer rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Scott Grider rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Halstead hosts Pratt Friday.

Halstead;8;8;22;0;—38

Nickerson;0;0;0;0;—0

Scoring

1q. H Boyd 82-yd. kickoff return (S.Grider run)

2q. H S.Grider 14-yd. run (Hiebert run)

3q. H Farmer 5-yd. run (Kraus run)

3q. H Farmer 26-yd. run (Rodriguez kick)

3q. H S.Grider 5-yd. run (Rodriguez kick)

Team stats

;Hal.;Nic.

First downs;14;7

Rushing-yards;46-281;33-89

Passing yards;0;22

Comp-att-int;0-1-1;3-8-1

Punts-avg.;2-34.0;7-30.4

Fumbles lost;3;1

Penalties-yards;9-64;5-21

Individual stats

RUSHING — Halstead: Farmer 13-102, S.Grider 19-91, Kraus 8-73, Hiebert 1-7, Kohr 1-0, team 4-8. Nickerson: Gomez 9-30, Damato 4-20, Smith 2-14, Garcia 7-9, Isley 2-7, #22 3-(-8), team 6-17.

PASSING — Halstead: Hiebert 0-1-1, 0 yards. Nickerson: Garcia 3-8-1, 17 yards.

RECEIVING — Halstead: none. Nickerson: Salazar 1-17, #22 2-5.

Missed field goals — n/a.

Heart of America

Sedgwick 49, Remington 0

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals opened the season with a 49-0 win over the Remington Broncos in Sedgwick.

Scoring details and stats were not reported.

Remington hosts Ell-Saline Friday. Sedgwick hosts Wichita Independent.

Wheat State League

Peabody-Burns 26, Centre 24

PEABODY — The Peabody-Burns Warriors edged Wheat State League rival Centre 26-24 Friday in the season opener in Peabody.

Scoring and stats were not reported.

The Warriors play Friday at Little River.

Non-League

Moundridge 18, Goessel 12

GOESSEL — Daniel Kaufman scored on a three-yard run with 1:50 left in regulation to lift the Moundridge Wildcats to an 18-12 win over the Goessel Bluebirds Friday in Goessel.

Moundridge led 12-0 at the half. Goessel scored the next two touchdowns. A Dylan Lindeman 21-yard run with 9:58 in the fourth quarter tied the game.

Corbin Unruh passed for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown. Collin Kohl rushed for 80 yards for the Wildcats.

Lindeman rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown and passed for 60 yards. Kale Funk rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Goessel hosts Rural Vista Friday. Moundridge plays at Bennington.

Moundridge;6;6;0;6;—18

Goessel;0;0;6;6;—12

Scoring

1q. M Helms 5-yd. pass from Unruh (run failed) :33

2q. M Unruh 4-yd. run (run failed) :09

3q. G Funk 19-yd. run (run failed) 3:57

4q. G Lindeman 21-yd. run (pass failed) 9:58

4q. M Kaufman 3-yd. run (pass failed) 1:50

Team stats

;Mdg.;Goe.

First downs;20;9

Rushing-yards;49-154;21-167

Passing yards;100;60

Comp-att-int;11-16-1;3-11-2

Punts-avg.;2-30.0;2-27.0

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;11-80;6-50

Time of poss.;33:30;14:30

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Kohl 15-80, Kaufman 18-67, team 1-4, Green 1-3, Unruh 14-0. Goessel: Lindeman 6-85, Funk 10-74, Hagewood 3-22, Wiens 1-(-1), team 1-(-13).

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 11-16-1, 100 yards. Goessel: Lindeman 3-11-2, 60 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Kohl 5-49, Helms 4-33, Schlosser 2-18. Goessel: Hagewood 1-42, Wiens 1-9, Zogleman 1-9.

Missed field goals — none.

Heart of the Plains

Skyline 72, Burrton 12

PRATT — The Burrton Chargers opened the season with a 72-12 loss to Skyline Friday in Heart of the Plains League play in rural Pratt.

Stats and scoring were not reported.

Burrton plays Friday at Pretty Prairie.