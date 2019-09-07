The Wellington Crusaders lost their season opener at Sellers Field 28-7 against Wichita Collegiate.

Talking to the team after the game, Coach Zane Aguilar took responsibility for the team not playing well. “That’s on me,” he said, but he also challenged each player to take a look at themselves and think about how they wanted to finish the season.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and reevaluate what we're doing as a staff as a team,” Aguilar said after the game Collegiate’s a pretty good team. “They’re not ranked 3A for no reason.”

The team and coaching staff would have to review film of the game the next morning and work on fixing mistakes, Aguilar said.

“I think at the beginning of the season, the biggest thing is you have to eliminate mistakes and you have to play fast and physical,” Aguilar said. “At times we did that but not very often and we had several mistakes and at times we were definitely not matching them physicality-wise.”

Collegiate scored a touchdown at 4:16 on the clock in the first quarter and were ahead 14-0 when Wellington scored its one touchdown of the game late in the second quarter. Quarterback Gage Cunningham completed a 25-yard pass to Zane Cornejo and Zander Vargas made the touchdown.

The score was 14-7 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Spartans scored and the Crusaders were not able to come back.

“There’s definitely some positives,” Aguilar said. “We put a drive together here and there, definitely scored,” Aguilar said. “We have some things going for us. It’s just piece after piece and we have to put it all together. Hopefully we can and it’ll be something special.

“We’re going to have to gain that consistency if we want to play late in the play-offs and win some games. There’s no question we’ll have to be more consistent on both sides of the ball.”

Wellington will have to fix a lot of mistakes, going into its away game next week against Andale “who’s gonna be really good too,” Aguilar said.





