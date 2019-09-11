Area Volleyball

College

Bethel 3, C.Christ. 0

The Bethel College volleyball team snapped a five-match losing streak by stopping Central Christian College Tuesday in three sets at Thresher Gym.

Bethel won 25-16, 25-16, 25-11.

Mia Loganbill led Bethel with nine kills. Gabby Valdez set 32 assists. Jordyn Allen served three aces. Amber Mott had eight digs. Jade Gleason downed three blocks.

For Central Christian, x-x, Morgan Cook had five kills. Kiarrah Carlisle set 17 assists and served two aces. Anslee had eight digs. Megan Knuth downed two blocks.

Bethel is 3-8 and hosts Sterling at 7 p.m. today and McPherson at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 to open KCAC play.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (2-5) — (kills-aces-blocks) Morgan Cook 5-0-1; Megan Knuth 4-0-2; Victoria Coopman 1-1-0; Marissa Waddel 1-0-0; McKenzee Cook 1-1-0; Christin Vetter 4-0-3; Kiarrah Carlisle 1-2-0; Anslee Bridges 3-0-0. TOTALS 20-4-6.0.

BETHEL (3-8) — (kills-aces-blocks) Amber Mott 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 9-1-1; Gabby Valdez 5-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Stephany Meyer 6-0-2; Jade Gleason 6-0-3; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 7-2-0; Jordyn Allen 8-3-2. TOTALS 41-6-7.0.

C.Christian;16;16;11;—0

Bethel;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — CC: Carlisle 17. BC: Valdez 32. Dig leaders — CC: Bridges 8, Carlisle 7. BC: Mott 8, Roth 7.

High School

CKL

Hesston 2, Hillsboro 0

Hesston 2, Cheney 0

CHENEY — The Hesston High School volleyball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday in Cheney.

Hesston downed Hillsboro in a Central Kansas League match 25-20, 25-15; and Cheney in a non-league match 25-22, 25-17. Cheney downed Hillsboro 23-25, 25-22, 25-15.

“We struggled at the beginning of the evening to find our rhythm, in large part due to Hillsboro’s strong serving and attacks that kept us off-balance,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We fell behind 13-18 in the first set, but kept our composure and were able to chip away at the lead with some aces and

effective hitting, and went on a run to finish the set. When we were able to keep the ball in system, our hitting was very effective, with 28 kills and only eight errors.

“The Cheney match was a good battle, and we were able to pull ahead at the end of the first set. We had more hitting errors overall in the match, but served very well and played better defense overall. We jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the second set with some aces and kills and were able to comfortably finish out the match.

“We now come to the part of our schedule this year where we have an unusual two weeks off, so we will have some time to try some new options and try to build some consistency for the last 5 weeks of our season where two-thirds of our regular season matches will fall.”

Hesston stats

vs. Hillsboro

Kills: Talby Duerksen 16, Elise Kaiser 5, Lindsey Deegan 4, Celbi Richardson 2, Olivia Lais 1.

Assists: Richardson 14, Lais 6, Harley Ferralez 2, Kaiser 2, Duerksen 2, Caryn Yoder 2.

Aces: Emily Koehn 2, Richardson 2, Ferralez 1.

Digs: Duerksen 9, Richardson 6, Kaiser 5, Yoder 4, Ferralez 3, Koehn 2.

vs. Cheney

Kills: Duerksen 18, Kaiser 2, Ferralez 2, Deegan 2, Richardson 1, Alex Martin 1.

Assists: Richardson 14, Lais 8, Ferralez 2, Kaiser 1.

Aces: Ferralez 1, Kaiser 1, Lais 1, Richarsdon 1, Koehn 1.

Blocks: Deegan 2, Richardson 2, Ferralez 2.

Digs: Hillsboro 10, Richardson 5, Kaiser 4, Lais 4, Duerksen 4, Yoder 4, Koehn 3.

JV — Hillsboro def. Hesston Team 3, 14-25, 25-22, 15-12; Hesston Team 2 def. Cheney, 25-19, 25-20.

WSL

Goessel 2, Centre 0

Goessel 2, Ely.Chr. 0

GOESSEL — The Goessel High School volleyball team opened Wheat State League play with a pair of wins Tuesday.

Goessel downed Centre 25-16, 25-27, 25-19; and Elyria Christian 25-18, 25-22.

Goessel is 2-2, 2-0 in WSL play.