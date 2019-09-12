The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Combo League is Thursdays through Oct. 31. There is still time to gather or join a team. Each team consists of five to six shooters and each team takes turns providing dinner. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-8132.

The Survivor Outreach Services Run/Walk for the Fallen is at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration is at 6:30 a.m. All ages and abilities are welcome for this non-competitive run to honor those who are fallen but not forgotten. The course is stroller and pet friendly. For more information, call 684-1674/2811.

The Combined Arms Center/ Special Troops Battalion Half Marathon is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Harney Sports Complex. There will also be a five-kilometer and 10-kilometer race offered. Cost for the half marathon is $30 per racer and $65 for a family of three. Cost for the five- and 10-kilometer races is $25 per racer and $50 for a family of three. Register by today for a T-shirt guarantee. Same-day registration is 7:45-8:45 a.m. for an additional $5. For more information, call 684-1674.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club American legion A.C. Byrd memorial fun Shoot is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive. Same-day registration is 9-10:30 a.m. For more information or to volunteer, call 684-2035.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups, and there will be door and participation prizes. Hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 684-2035 for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series Fall Orienteer Meet is Sept. 28 starting in the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory two-kilometer, a five-kilometer sprint and a longer Olympic course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Cost includes orienteer maps, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. and racers can start anytime during this period. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club 2019 Hunting Dog Competition is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Oct. 19 between the Sherman Army Airfield and the Missouri River on Fort Leavenworth Area F. This is a family-oriented event with a primary focus on dog training experience with game farm birds under live firing field conditions. Every dog that appropriately points or flushes a pheasant will be awarded the “Qualified Gun Dog” rosette. The event is open to active-duty, retired military, federal employees, family members, club members and invited guests. Cost is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Registration closes Oct. 2. For more information, call Jan Horvath at 684-7264 or e-mail jan.s.horvath.ctr@mail.mil or call Kent Ervin at 684-7620 or e-mail kent.e.ervin.civ@mail.mil.

Strike Zone Bowling Center hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent at the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 night bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for 50 cents each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday night bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16-ounce drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Family day out bowling is noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $36 and includes four games, four drinks, four pairs of shoes and a single-topping pizza. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Cosmic Bowling is 7-10 p.m. every Saturday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $8 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.