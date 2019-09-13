Railers seventh

at Central meet

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team placed seventh Tuesday at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Manhattan won the team title at 177, one stroke ahead of Hays. Great Bend was third at 183.

Newton had a team score of 204.

Taleia McCrae and Sophia Garrison, both of Hays, tied for top medalist at 40. Kami Bussman of Manhattan and Zoe Norton of Salina South were tied for third at 41.

Newton was led by Mallory Seirer, who tied for 11th at 46.

Other Newton golfers were Lindsey Warsnak at 50, Jaye Skinner at 52, Alyssa Lujano at 56, Alondra Valle at 59 and Cadence Altum at 62.

The Railers host the Newton Invitational at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Salina Central Inv.

Tuesday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 35

Team scores — Manhattan 177, Hays 178, Great Bend 183, Salina South 192, Hutchinson 200, Emporia 202, Newton 204, Salina-Central 211, Concordia 215, Clay Center 246. Junction City no team score.

Top 10 finishers — 1. Taleia McCrae Hys. 40, 2. Sophia Garrison Hys. 40, 3. Kami Bussman Man. 41, 4. Zoe Norton SS 41, 5. Reaghan Martin Hut. 42, 6. Cailee McMullen GB 44, 7. Ashlyn Harbaugh GB 44, 8. Andi Siebert Man. 44, 9. Rhys Phipps Man. 44, 10. Taylor Bistodeau JC 45.

Newton scores — Mallory Seirer 46, Lindsey Warsnak 50, Jaye Skinner 52, Alyssa Lujano 56, Alondra Valle 59, Cadence Altum 62.

Bethel sixth

at Bethany

SALINA — The Bethel College golf team placed sixth Monday and Tuesday at the Bethany Swede Fall Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Bethany won the tourney with an 854, followed by Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at 868 and Barton County Community College at 877. Bethel shot a 935.

Cameron Riley of Kansas City Community College was top medalist at 204. Zach Willard of Bethany was second at 206 and Connor Larkin of Bethany was third at 207.

Bethel was led by Parker Austin, who tied for fifth at 213. Chase Anderson was 31st at 229. Kyle Belvin was 46th at 248, while Trae Gehring was one stroke and one place back at 247. Shawn Bontrager was 50th at 253.

Bethel is off until the KCAC Match Play Tournament Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Salina Country Club.