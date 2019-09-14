HAYSVILLE — High school football overtime rules are pretty simple.

The ball goes on the 10-yard line and each team get four downs to score. So when Newton held Campus to a field goal on the second overtime, the scales tipped heavily in Newton’s favor.

On the Railers’ third play, Ben Schmidt hit a double covered Gavin Cusick to hand the Railers a 27-24 win over the Colts Friday night at Colt Stadium in Haysville.

Newton improves to 1-1, 1-0 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play, while Campus drops to 0-2, 0-1 in AV-CTL I play. Newton snaps a three-game skid dating back to last season.

Schmidt finished the game with 240 yards passing on 20 of 36 attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown.

“I just knew we were going to do it,” Schmidt said. “I knew we were going to make it. Holding them to a field goal was so good. That gave us a chance to win the game. They were taking away passes deep, so we were getting screens. I thought we came out pretty dull. That’s why we were down at the half. We came out a lot better in the second half.”

A junior, Schmidt is in his second year as the quarterback and the first as the full-time starter.

“I wasn’t always comfortable back there and being a QB, you have to be comfortable passing the ball,” Schmidt said. “I was getting open passes in the second half and that made it easier.”

“We had to have a little humility,” Newton coach Chris Jaax said. “We had to stop going for the jugular. We were moving the ball and trying to punch it in the end zone with the big play, and they were not going to let us have the big play. They did a good job of putting us in third and long and not letting us convert. At halftime, we talked about stringing drives along.”

Newton had four turnovers and 50-yards in penalties.

“We’re still making some poor decisions,” Jaax said. “We talked about trying to do too much, whether running it or passing it. A lot of our turnovers were caused by forcing it.”

The Railer defense forced six punts and two turnovers.

“The defense played very well today,” Jaax said. “They were very physical in overtime. That was huge. We were going for the win and they helped us do that.”

Newton improved its running game with 115 yards. Kenyon Forest had 21 carries for 85 yards.

“We did some different things with the run today,” Jaax said. “We ran in different situations. We have to be 50-50, and in the second half, we were closer to that.”

Josh Edson had 86 yards receiving and passed for 55 yards. Peyton Maxwell had 80 yards receiving. Austin Wondra had 69 yards receiving.

Campus quarterback Nathan Bowen had 103 yards passing with two touchdowns and 69 yards rushing. Corbin Williams rushed for 75 yards and a score. Tate Rico had 96 yards receiving.

Newton got deep in Campus territory in each of its three drives, losing the ball on downs twice and giving up an interception. Campus punted on its first three possessions.

Newton scored on its fourth possession, a lateral from Schmidt to Edson, who passed to Forest for a 55-yard score.

Campus used a pair of long passes from Bowen to Rico to score. The second one was for 24 yards.

Newton turned the ball over two plays later on an interception. Campus scored on a two-yard Williams run four plays later.

Newton made a long drive just before the end of the half that ended at the two on a pass from Schmidt to Edson as time expired.

The Railers held a 216-175 advantage in total offense in the first half.

The Railers made a defensive stop on the first drive of the second half, drove into Campus territory and lost a fumble.

Newton’s next drive went 63 yards, ending on a 10-yard pass from Schmidt to Maxwell with 45.7 seconds left in the third quarter.

Campus used a short drive to score on a 30-yard pass from Bowen to Jakob Dorton with 6:46 in regulation.

Newton came back with a long drive that ended on a one-yard Schmidt run with 4:41 to play.

Campus got the ball to the Newton 22, calling time out with 2.7 seconds left for the 39-yard field goal attempt by Peyton Kondo, which landed short for overtime.

Newton lost a fumble at the two on the first overtime, its second play. Campus lost the ball on its first play of overtime.

Newton stopped Campus at the five in the second overtime. After a five-yard delay of game penalty, Kondo hit a 26-yard field goal.

Newton plays at 7 p.m. Friday at top-ranked Derby, which is on a 15-game winning streak after a 49-0 win over Salina Central. The Panthers are the defending Class 6A champions.

“Derby will be a fun game,” Jaax said. “There are some things that we can do that will be difficult for them. We’ll give them everything we’ve got.”

Newton;0;7;7;7;0;6;—27

Campus;0;14;0;7;0;3;—24

Scoring

2q. N Forest 55-yd. pass from Edson (Valdivia kick) 8:47

2q. C Rico 24-yd. pass from Bowen (Kondo kick) 6:10

2q. C Williams 2-yd. run (Kondo kick) 3:50

3q. N Maxwell 10-yd. pass from B.Schmidt (Valdivia kick) :45.7

4q. C Dorton 30-yd. pass from Bowen (Kondo kick) 6:46

4q. N B.Schmidt 1-yd. run (Valdivia kick) 4:41

OT2 C Kondo 26-yd. field goal

OT2 N Cusick 5-yd. pass from B.Schmidt (game ended)

Team stats

Unofficial

;New.;Cam.

First downs;21;14

Rushing-yards;26-115;51-197

Passing yards;295;138

Comp-att-int;20-36-2;5-10-0

Punts-avg.;2-29.0;6-32.7

Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-2

Penalties-yards;6-50;8-65

Individual stats

RUSHING — Newton: Schmidt 1-1, Forest 21-85, Maxwell 5-29. Campus: Bowen 16-69, Williams 23-75, Dorton 5-16, Matthews 2-8, Gilchrist 4-9, Sheler 1-20.

PASSING — Newton: Schmidt 19-24-2, 240 yards; Edson 1-2-0, 55 yards. Campus: Bowen 4-9-0, 103 yards; Dorton 1-1-0, 35 yards.

RECEIVING — Newton: Maxwell 7-80, Wondra 4-69, Edson 7-86, Cusick 1-5, Forest 1-55. Campus: Rico 3-96, Matthews 1-12, Dorton 1-30.

Missed field goals — Cam.: Kondo 39 (short).