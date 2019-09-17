Three people were shot early Tuesday in the parking lot of an East Topeka apartment complex, and police were searching for the assailants.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Timberlee Apartments complex, near S.E. 3rd and Lime.

Police Sgt. Steven Block said the three shooting victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with injuries that initially weren't considered to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate description of the shooters and no arrests had been reported as of 5 a.m.

Police had yellow crime-scene tape stretched across S.E. 3rd Street between Lime and Lawrence streets. Additional crime scene tape was placed in a parking lot just south of S.E. 3rd Street between Lime and Lawrence streets.

Around 5:20 a.m., officers were taking down some of the tape that had closed off S.E. 3rd Street to traffic. However, some of the crime-scene tape was left up in the parking lot, where an interior perimeter had been established.

Numerous police officers and detectives could be seen scouring the parking lot and also searching for evidence near building at the complex.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Check CJOnline.com later for more information on this developing story.