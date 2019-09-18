The Wellington City Council had a short meeting, Sept. 17.

Early in the meeting, Mayor Shelley Hansel introduced a Cowley College student who, for an art project, designed a Wellington town flag.

Chandra Pourner created flag with two wheat stocks and seven grains on each for the year of the town’s founding in 1872. There are two stars with nine points symbolizing when the large tornado whipped the town in 1892. The stars represent how the town came back from the tornado. The flag has a blue background.

“I don’t know official protocol for adopting a flag,” Hansel said.

City Manager Shane Shields said the city would look into what it has to do to make the flag official.

Hansel, saying she felt like introducing people at council meeting in her waning days as mayor, also talked to Caleb Starnes, a Wellington High School senior and Boy Scout, who was attending the meeting to earn the Community in Citizenship badge, one of the merit badges needed to become an Eagle Scout.

Matt Wiebe, manager of Wellington Airport, said 150 to 200 people attended the airport’s open house and 66 children between ages 8 and 17 took plane rides sponsored by the Young Eagles program.

In other business, the council:

discussed the city’s hiring of Midland GIS to map and survey the city’s water distribution system. At times, workers may have to pass through private property, but will do so as unobtrusively as possible. They will wear striped shirts and hats with the company’s logo making them identifiable. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Midland GIS Solutions at (660) 562-0050 or contact Jason Newberry with the City of Wellington at (620)326- 3631.

appointed Stacy Davis to the Housing Authority Board. Positions still need to be filled for the Planning Commission, Memorial Auditorium Board and Trade Board.

Approved the closing of Second and Washington to Eighth and Washington for the Wellington High School Homecoming Parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

Approved the closing of Ninth Street from the intersection of F and Ninth Street to the alley next to the Raymond Frye Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 while the Sumner County Health Dept. has a drive thru flu clinic.

Passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to direct the water, sewer and electric utility of the city to eliminate the standard 2.25% increase for the year 2020, regarding water, sewer and electric rates.

Agreed to submit an annual performance of Shield’s job performance at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting.