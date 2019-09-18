CGSC Foundation release

The Command and General Staff College Foundation and DACOR (Diplomatic and Consular Officers, Retired) have announced the selection of retired Ambassador Katherine Canavan as the distinguished visiting professor of diplomacy for the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College class of 2020.

Canavan served with distinction as a Foreign Service officer in the U.S. State Department for more than 35 years. She retired in November 2011 with the rank of career minister, the second highest in the Foreign Service. She served as chief of mission in the Republic of Botswana and the Kingdom of Lesotho as the director of the Foreign Institute, and as the civilian deputy to the commander of U.S. European Command. She is a graduate of the National War College and has received numerous awards, including the Distinguished Civilian Service Award and the Presidential Meritorious Service Award.

Canavan currently serves at the Curtis E. LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., providing State Department and interagency insights and expertise to classes for general officers and senior executive civilians. She also works independently supporting various military exercises involving interaction with the State Department, U.S. embassies, the interagency, international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

“The CGSC Foundation’s partnership with DACOR in Washington, D.C., to bring senior Foreign Service officers here, is one of the best programs we offer to enhance the educational experience for our community,” said Rod Cox, CGSC Foundation president and CEO. “Not only do these very accomplished practitioners share their expertise with CGSC students and faculty, they also allow us the opportunity to enhance the foreign policy curriculum and increase public awareness at area universities and high schools. During their visits here they share their knowledge of country team leadership, foreign policy expertise, and regional expertise with CGSC students, and also discuss foreign policy considerations and career opportunities in the Foreign Service with university and civic groups throughout the Kansas City area.”

Cox said the foundation is working to finalize the schedule, and that Canavan’s first visit to CGSC will likely be in early December.

The CGSC Foundation’s DACOR distinguished visiting professor of diplomacy is a program designed to bring recently retired senior national security officials to Fort Leavenworth to enhance the curriculum at CGSC and allow for interaction with area universities and the general populace. The program is part of the CGSC Foundation’s Distinguished Speaker Series and is the result of a partnership with DACOR. The program is sponsored locally by the Lawrence D. Starr Center for Peace and Justice at the University of Saint Mary, Park University and the University of Kansas.

Established in 1952, DACOR is a private non-profit membership-based organization for foreign affairs professionals, fostering open, informed, and non-partisan dialogue about current foreign policy issues, and supporting the Foreign Service community through fellowship and outreach. For more information, visit www.dacorbacon.org.

