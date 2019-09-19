Bradley Aue was sentenced in Sumner County District Court this morning to 61 months imprisonment, the maximum sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend Sierra Craft-McGee. Upon leaving prison, he is to have 36 months of post release supervision.

Family members of Aue and Craft-McGee were in the courtroom, but declined to make statements before the court. Aue did not make a statement

Aue had been charged with second degree murder and second degree reckless murder in the beating death of Craft-McGee, which occurred May 24, 2018. A jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter last Aug. 14.

Aue’s attorney Chrystal Lee Krier had filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal or a new trial. She told Judge William R. Mott, chief judge of the 30th Judicial District, that the “state presented limited evidence” and that Aue’s 4-year-old son could have presented vital testimony in his defense, but that Aue wanted to spare his son the trauma of testifying.

“He put his son’s needs over his own,” Krier said. “That speaks to his character.”

Aue has relinquished rights to his son to the child’s mother, Krier said.

Sumner County Attorney Kerwin Spencer said the victim had bruises all over her body and her eyes and that her hair was extensively pulled out and there was a good amount of circumstantial evidence of Aue’s guilt.

Judge Mott said there was “plenty of evidence” of Aue’s guilt and denied the motion for acquittal and a new trial.

Krier asked for a departure from sentencing and requested probation, saying Aue and the victim had consumed a lot of alcohol the day of her death, but he has abstained since then and could get employment and go to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings if he were on probation. Krier said she thinks Aue “will never be in trouble again.

“I know if he could’ve done this differently he probably wouldn’t have taken that drink.”

Mott denied the motion for departure. He said there was “severe beating of the woman. I think evidence showed quite convincingly that you beat her to death.”

The judge also said Aue’s son was in the home the night of the beating death and he should’ve thought about his son then.

“Send him to prison,” Mott said, and Aue was escorted out of the courtroom.