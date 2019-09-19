HARRISONBURG, Va. — Steffen Sommers of Hesston has been named to Eastern Mennonite University's Dean's List for the summer.

Students named to EMU's Dean's List have achieved a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) emphasizes peace building, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds. EMU educates undergraduate, graduate, professional and seminary students to serve and lead in a global context from the main campus in Harrisonburg, Virginia; the site in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and online. The EMU experience challenges students to pursue their life calling through scholarly inquiry, artistic creation, guided practice and life-changing cross-cultural encounter.