Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 700 Block of Monterey Place, west of Monroe Street at the end of the street. The concept of Wesley Towers, a Methodist senior community, originated in 1964. Groundbreaking for the five-story, $2 million project took place May 27, 1967. Dr. John Hoon was the administrator.

The Towers building opened on March 28, 1969. As Wesley Towers expanded, the Ralph Thorne Health Center opened in 1979. The Hester Assisted Living Center opened in 1987. The Patio Homes and Administration Center opened in 1992. The Wesley Towers building today is still the centerpiece of the vast campus to the north and west.