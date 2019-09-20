A flash flood watch has been issued for this weekend for portions of northeast Kansas as rainfall is expected.

The National Weather Service issued the watch on Friday morning. It will be in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected to develop across northeast and east-central Kansas Saturday evening and continue into the day on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This amount of rainfall in a short period of time could cause flash flooding across the watch area, the weather service said.

Showers are possible late Friday afternoon, when the high should be in the mid-80s.

Saturday's high also should be in the mid-80s, with a chance for rain.

Sunday's high should top out in the mid-70s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.