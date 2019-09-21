Investigators have identified a company they believe is responsible for damage to a recently resurfaced Leavenworth County roadway, an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier this month, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a $13,823 change order to repair damage that was made to fresh asphalt on County Road 1.

The damage apparently occurred Aug. 28 after crews working on the resurfacing of the road had left for the day.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said investigators met with residents along County Road 1 and did additional followup.

Sherley said investigators believe a Lawrence tractor company is responsible for the damage.

Personnel from the company reportedly were picking up a farm implement that was improperly loaded on a trailer. This caused the trailer to drag on the roadway, leaving gouges in the asphalt, according to Sherley.

“They’ve admitted to that,” Sherley said.

Senior County Counselor David Van Parys said in an email that he presumes the company’s insurance carrier will process a payment for the damage once put on notice.

