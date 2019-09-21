Railer soccer

stops Goddard

The Newton High School boys’ soccer team claimed a 5-1 win over Goddard Friday night at Fischer Field.

Goddard led 1-0 at the half.

Santiago Fernandez tied the game with an assist from Armando Alvarez. Joel Franz put the Railers in the led on a goal with an assist from Michael Velasquez.

Velasquez followed with a goal from Xander Valdivia. Franz then scored with an assist from Fernandez.

Newton finished the scoring with a goal from Mikey Parga, assisted by Valdivia.

Newton is 3-3 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andover.

The Newton JV tied Goddard 0-0. Newton plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Andover.

Bethel spikers

fall to KWU

The Bethel College volleyball team fell to Kansas Wesleyan in three sets Friday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel fell 26-24, 25-23, 25-18.

For Kansas Wesleyan, 3-11, Haley Shannon downed 16 kills. Cortney Hanna set 29 assists. Emily Monson had 22 digs, followed by Kendyl Estes with 15. Isabel Hinkeldey downed four blocks.

Jordyn Allen had eight kills for Bethel. Gabby Valdez set 30 assists. Stephany Meyer served four aces. Jensen Roth had 15 digs, followed by Katy Wilhelm and Ivy Bringer with 10 each. Sage Westerfeld downed two blocks.

Bethel is 4-10 and hosts Saint Mary at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (3-11) — (kills-aces-blocks) Holly Holt 0-0-0; Maddy Schmidt 2-0-2; Kelsey Ripperger 0-1-0; Haley Shannon 16-0-1; Isabel Hinkeldey 9-0-4; Cheyenne Bosley 0-0-0; Kendyl Estes 9-0-0; Maddy Beckett 9-0-1; Cortney Hanna 2-0-1; Balie Stamps 3-0-1; Emily Monson 0-1-0; Carlee Becker 0-0-0. TOTALS 50-2-8.0.

BETHEL (4-10) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jordyn Allen 8-1-1; Sage Westerfield 6-0-2; Ivy Bringer 0-0-0; Jensen Roth 1-0-0; Mia Loganbill 7-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 6-0-0; Stephany Meyer 5-4-1; Gabby Valdez 3-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Amber Mott 1-0-0. Totals 37-5-3.0.

Kan.Wes.;26;25;25;—3

Bethel;24;23;18;—0

Assist leaders — KW: Hanna 29, Ripperger 11. BC: Valdez 30, Meyer 1. Dig leaders — KW: Monson 22, Estes 15, Shannon 11. BC: Roth 15, Wilhelm 10, Bringer 10.

BC women

top Stars

The Kansas state motto roughly translates in English to “To the Stars through difficulties.”

The Bethel College women’s soccer team used a Katy Ponce goal in the 75th minute to get through difficulties and stop the Oklahoma City University Stars 1-0 Friday in non-league play at Thresher Stadium.

Kacie Torrens assisted on the game-winner.

Ashtyn Brown had five saves in goal for the clean sheet win.

Bethel was outshot 12-5, 5-2 on goal. Nadine Steiner had one save for OCU, 4-3.

Bethel is 4-2 and plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saint Mary.

Okla.City;0;0;—0

Bethel;0;1;—1

1. B Katy Ponce (Kacie Torrens) 74:54

Total shots — OC 5-7—12, BC 1-4—5. Shots on goal — OC 2-3—5, BC 0-2—2. Saves — OC: Nadine Steiner (L) 0-1—1. BC: Ashtyn Brown (W) 2-3—5. Corner kicks — OC 4, BC 3. Fouls — OC 7, BC 11. Offside — OC 0, BC 0. Cautions — BC: Payton Walters 74:05.

Bethel men

fall to OCU

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Oklahoma City University 2-0 Friday at Thresher Stadium.

Guilherme Grave scored both goals for the Stars. Andrew Flores assisted the second goal.

Bethel outshot OCU 17-9, 7-4 on goal. Andre Salvaor had seven saves in goal for the Stars, 5-3. Caleb Cushman and Albert Brathhammar each had a save for Bethel.

The Threshers are 1-5 and open KCAC play Tuesday at Saint Mary.

Okla.City;1;1;—2

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. OC Guilherme Grave (unassisted) 27:57

2. OC Grave (Andrew Flores) 83:05

Total shots — OC 5-4—9, BC 8-9—17. Shots on goal — OC 2-2—4, BC 2-5—7. Saves — OC: Andre Salvador (W) 2-5—7. BC: Albert Bratthammar (L, 76:02, 1 ga) 1-0—1, Caleb Cushman (13:58, 1 ga) x-1—1. Corner kicks — OC 1, BC 4. Fouls — OC 11, BC 5. Offside — OC 2, BC 2. Cautions — OC: Kian Rahmanzadeh 62:39, team 67:00, Grave 70:05, Nick Stremel 74:55. BC: 8 29:56.