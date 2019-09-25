Sunshine and highs in the lower-80s are expected Wednesday in the Topeka area.

Thursday promises to have sunshine, as well, with highs around 80 degrees.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast on Thursday night and continues each day into early next week.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service office in Topeka:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

• Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.