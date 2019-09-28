HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
AREA GAMES
Axtell 58, Pike Valley 10
Canton-Galva 56, Bennington 8
Centre 50, Hartford 0
Cheylin 71, Golden Plains 61
Clay Center 38, Chapman 26
Clifton-Clyde 50, Hill City 22
Colby 21, Beloit 20
Concordia 44, Russell 18
Ellsworth 21, Minneapolis 12
Garden City 35, Hays 32
Goessel 22, Solomon 20, halftime, ppd., Saturday, 1 p.m.
Goodland 21, Oakley 20
Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 8
Hillsboro 7, Sacred Heart 0, 2Q, ppd., Saturday, 11 a.m.
Hoisington 42, TMP-Marian 12
Inman at Marion, ppd., Monday, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse 42, Ellis 28
Lakeside 62, Tescott 0
Leoti 56, Hoxie 26
Logan-Palco 54, Wilson 14
McPherson 48, Abilene 3
Natoma 65, Weskan 61
Norton 39, Phillipsburg 14
Osborne 48, Sylvan-Lucas 0
Peabody 54, Herington 14
Rock Hills 1, Linn 0, forfeit
St. Francis 48, Oberlin 2
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Southern Cloud 6
Salina Central 31, Hutchinson 12
Salina South 21, Wichita Campus 12, halftime, ppd., Saturday, Noon
Sedgwick 15, Ell-Saline 0, 2Q, ppd., Monday, 6 p.m.
Smith Center 40, Plainville 14
Southeast of Saline 48, St. Marys 18
Thunder Ridge 58, Northern Valley 12
Trego 52, Atwood 12
Triplains-Brewster 32, Quinter 26
Valley Heights 34, Republic County 14
Victoria 70, Lincoln 18
Wakefield 44, Rural Vista 13
Washington County 24, Stockton 20
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Sharon Springs 0
Thursday’s results
STATEWIDE
Blue Valley West 25, Blue Valley North 18 (ot)
Gardner-Edgerton 34, Olathe East 6
Junction City 48, Topeka 41
Lawrence Free State 44, SM West 28
Lenexa St. James 28, SM Miege 27
Oklahoma Deaf 60, Kansas Deaf 40
Olathe South 16, SM South 10
Olathe West 35, SM North 12
Wichita East 26, Wichita South 14
HIGH SCHOOL SUMMARIES
Friday’s games
SALINA CENTRAL 31, HUTCHINSON 12
Salina Central;7;17;0;7;—;31
Hutchinson;6;0;0;6;—;12
First quarter
H—Barlow 6 run (kick failed), 9:01
SC—Jackson 30 pass from J.Kavanagh (True kick), 2:15
Second quarter
SC—Safety, 7:32
SC—J.Kavanagh 3 run (True kick), 2:25
SC—Prester 82 punt return (True kick), 0:40
Fourth quarter
H—Rogers 3 run (pass failed), 9:00
SC—Jackson 20 pass from J.Kavanagh (True kick), 6:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—SC: Chard 9-26, J.Kavanagh 6-49, Kolzow 1-1, Team 1-(-1). H: Chambers 13-51, McCuan 25-128, Rogers 4-4, Barlow 14-90, Cantu 5-18. Newquist 1-5.
PASSING—SC: J.Kavanagh 12-20-1-102. H: Chambers 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING—SC: Kolzow 4-18, Jackson 3-54, Stewart 1-2, Heigele 2-24, Prester 2-4. H: None.
SE SALINE 48, ST. MARYS 18
SE Saline;16;8;8;16;—;48
St. Marys;6;0;6;6;—;18
First quarter
SES—Banks 1 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)
SES—Banks 1 run (Breeding pass from Jax.Gebhardt)
SM—G.King 80 pass from C.Hurla (run failed)
Second quarter
SES—Banks 20 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Jax.Gebhardt run)
Third quarter
SES—Eklund 16 pass from Jax.Gebhardt (Breeding pass from Jax.Gebhardt)
SM—J.Hurla 9 pass from C.Hurla (run failed)
Fourth quarter
SM—C.King 2 run (run failed)
SES—Jax.Gebhardt 48 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)
SES—Jax.Gebhardt 8 run (Jax.Gebhardt run)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—SES: Jax.Gebhardt 24-177, Banks 23-74, Poague 1-1, Boley 1-(-4). SM: C.Hurla 7-8, C.King 8-9, G.King 3-16, Unzueta 2-(-1), I.Hulz 3-31, Fox 2-4.
PASSING—SES: Jax.Gebhardt 15-22-0-166. SM: C.Hurla 9-21-1-174.
RECEIVING—SES: Breeding 5-31, Eklund 2-24, Banks 2-23, Kitchener 2-12, Harris 1-10. SM: I.Holz 2-37, G.King 3-85, C.King 4-27.
CENTRE 50, HARTFORD 0
Hartford;0;0;x;x;—;0
Centre;28;22;x;x;—;50
First quarter
C—Smith 2 run (run failed), 9:29
C—Hudson 33 pass from Smith (Riffel run), 5:43
C—Riffel 37 punt return (run failed), 3:17
C—Riffel 26 run (Methvin pass from Riffel), 1:56
Second quarter
C—Smith 15 run (Riffel run), 10:09
C—Hird 52 fumble return (pass failed), 7:38
C—Hudson 12 run (Riffel run), 4:35
LAKESIDE 62, TESCOTT 0
Lakeside;40;22;x;x;—;62
Tescott;0;0;x;x;—;0
First quarter
L—Eberle 14 run (Ca.Brown run)
L—Ca.Brown 3 run (Cunningham run)
L—Ca.Brown 14 run (Eberle run)
L—Eberle 28 run (Ca.Brown run)
L—Co.Brown 41 interception return (PAT failed)
Second quarter
L—Schoen 22 pass from Cunningham (Duskie pass from Cunningham)
L—Schoen 6 interception return (Duskie run)
L—Eberle 33 interception return (PAT failed)
AXTELL 58, PIKE VALLEY 10
Axtell;22;30;6;x;—;58
Pike Valley;8;0;2;x;—;10
First quarter
A—Detweiler 18 run (D.Buessing pass from Q.Buessing)
PV—Marcotte 7 run (A.Robinson run)
A—D.Buessing 12 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)
A—Q.Buessing 1 run (pass failed)
Second quarter
A—Detweiler 34 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)
A—D.Buessing 4 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)
A—Q.Buessing 1 run (pass failed)
A—Detweiler 21 pass from Q.Buessing (Q.Buessing run)
Third quarter
PV—Safety
A—Detweiler 65 pass from Q.Buessing (no attempt)
HESSTON 35, SMOKY VALLEY 8
Smoky Valley;0;0;0;8;—;8
Hesston;7;13;8;7;—;35
First quarter
He—Esau 20 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 1:42
Second quarter
He—Eilert 1 run (run failed), 8:16
He—Eilert 17 run (Nelson kick), 3:20
Third quarter
He—Arnold 5 run (Eilert run), 5;42
Fourth quarter
He—Bollinger 4 pass from Eilert (Nelson kick), 9:38
SV—Kennedy 65 run (Wilson run), 9:26