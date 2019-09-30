Saline County Sheriff's Office said the incident last week of an attempted child abduction was a simple misunderstanding.

A man who delivers newspapers in the area near the 600 block of E. Shipton Road was stopped by a bus stop and out of his vehicle to place papers when he saw the child. The man said he simply waved at the child before the boy ran away toward his home.

The sheriff's office said the delivery man's wife called the department after she read about the incident. The man went to the sheriff's office and spoke with deputies to explain what happened. The office determined the incident was not a child abduction and the man to be innocent.

The bus driver identified the vehicle as the one she saw driving in the area at the time of the incident.

In a release, the sheriff's office thanked citizens for tips but said they are no longer searching for the vehicle or the man. The office also said the child did the right thing by telling the bus driver what happened.