Hutch Rotary: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Rotary will host authors Lynn Ledeboer and Myron Marcotte. Lynn Ledeboer has worked for the Reno County Historical Society (the parent company that owns both Strataca-Kansas Underground Salt Museum and the Reno County Museum) for twelve years. In that time, she became a bit obsessed with all things salty, so having the opportunity to write about Emerson Carey, one of the most illustrious salt magnates in the area, was a perfectly logical extension of that passion. Myron Marcotte spent 13 years as a machine operator for Carey Salt underground, 13 years as the hoist engineer, and 12 years in management including a couple years as mine manager. In 2013, he retired from mining and immediately went to work at Strataca - Kansas Underground Salt Museum. He is a second-generation salt worker with a working knowledge of the Carey Salt Company.

Deconstructing Broadway starring Seth Rudetsky: 7 p.m. Monday, McPherson College, 1600 E Euclid St, McPherson. Enjoy a relaxed evening with treats and drinks and great entertainment. Seating is limited. "Deconstructing Broadway is described as a combination of 'America’s Funniest Home Videos', 'The Tony Awards' and 'The Daily Show'. The 90 minute tour-de-force features Rudetsky’s trademark “deconstructions,” in which he uses his amazing audio/video collection to break down brilliant performances from beloved Broadway divas (Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley) as well as showcase mind-boggling videos like The Osmonds singing a medley from 'Fiddler On The Roof.'

Barton Planetarium Show: Fall Stars: 7 p.m. Monday, Barton Community College, 245 NE 30 Rd, Great Bend. It's Barton’s 50th Anniversary and also the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. Come learn about this historic mission with a pair of videos remembering this time in history. Admission is free, family-friendly and open to the public. The Planetarium is located in the Science Building with a convenient entry on the North side of the Science Building.