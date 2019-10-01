Topeka's mayor and city council next week will consider joining other government entities in suing prescription drug producers for the role they have allegedly played in bringing about the opioid crisis.

The action being considered would seek to recoup increased costs Topeka's city government has incurred expending public resources to address activity related to opioid addiction regarding such things as police services and emergency medical response.

"While the city has not yet determined whether to proceed with litigation on this matter, the prescription opioid epidemic is costing taxpayers at every level of government a lot of money in healthcare, addiction treatment and law enforcement involvement," city media relations director Molly Hadfield said Tuesday.

The mayor and council plan to consider a proposed resolution introduced by city manager Brent Trout regarding the matter when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th. The measure is part of their consent agenda, for which items are generally approved without debate.

Hadfield noted that an article published earlier this year in Jurist, an online legal news service hosted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said more than 30 states and nearly 1,500 cities and counties had filed suit against pharmaceutical companies, wholesalers, and pharmacies regarding their alleged role in the opioid crisis.

"Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids, which include prescription painkillers like OxyContin, Percocet and Fentanyl, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse," the article said. "Experts say these lawsuits are likely to lead to marketing restrictions for the drugs and the biggest settlement since Big Tobacco paid out $250 billion in 1998."

Approval of the resolution on next week's council agenda would authorize the city administration to retain the Topeka-based law firm of Frieden & Forbes, LLP, to represent the city's interests in joining multi-district litigation other government entities are pursuing.

Frieden & Forbes is associated with the Los Angeles-based firm of Theodora Oringher P.C., which is taking part in a multi-jurisdictional lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and others in the chain of distribution.

The city would incur no expenses to take part. The proposed contract provides for a 20 percent contingency fee, which would be paid to the law firms only if the litigation is successful, said a document in the agenda packet for next week's council meeting.

Shawnee County commissioners voted June 13 to enter into a contract with Frieden & Forbes and Theodora Oringher to represent the county in national opioid litigation, said county counselor Jim Crowl.