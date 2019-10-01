The Easton Public schools will host a presentation called “Vaping: Know the Risks.”

The event, which is intended for parents, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Ridge Middle School, 32504 Easton Road.

The program will feature medical professionals as well as a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office who serves as the school district’s school resource officer.

The program will be the latest entry in the school district’s Parent University series.

“We typically have one in the fall, and one in the spring,” said Jeanine Murphy, director of curriculum and instruction for the school district.

Previous topics have included mental health issues and crisis drills.

Murphy said the goal of the Parent University series is to provide timely information that parents may find helpful.

“We want them to know we’re a team,” she said.

Child care will be offered during Wednesday’s presentation at the middle school.

Murphy said organizers of the event want parents to be able to “sit, listen and ask questions.”

