Scurry takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College running back Chantz Scurry was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

In Saturday’s 31-26 Bethel win over Sterling, Scurry had 19 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Scurry is a 6-foot, 200-pound running sophomore from Ardmore, Okla.

He is the first BC player to receive offensive honors this season and the third overall to earn weekly honors.

Newton Panthers

fall to Salina

PARK CITY — The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team fell to Salina United 9-5 Sunday in Park City.

The Panthers are 8-15.

Thunder names

camp roster

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder named its 23-man training camp roster.

Recent signings include forward Kris Kontos, a second-year pro who spent last season in France, scoring nine goals with 29 assists in 44 games. He played 29 games in the ECHL with Orlando and Toledo and then played four years at St. Francis Xavier University in Canada (permitted under Canadian collegiate rules).

Forwards Nick Miglio and Eric Freschi will attend on a professional tryout. Forward Taylor Makin and defenseman Jacob Boll are on tryout agreements.

Luke Shiplo, Fabrizio Ricci and Brendan De Jong were all released from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and assigned to Wichita. Steven Iacobellis and Beau Starrett have both been placed on loan to Wichita from Bakersfield. Ostap Safin has been assigned to Wichita by the Edmonton Oilers.

Training camp began Tuesday. Wichita hosts Tulsa at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Ice Center in a pre-season game.

The complete roster is listed below:

Forwards (19): Joe Widmar, Michael Ederer, Spencer Dorowicz, Matthew Whittaker, Fabrizio Ricci, Peter Crinella, Lane Bauer, Nick Farmer, Stefan Fournier, Michael Turner, Chris Crane, Jordan Sims, Kris Kontos, Steven Iacobellis, Beau Starrett, Ostap Safin, Nick Miglio (PTO), Eric Freschi (PTO), Taylor Makin (TO).

Defensemen (9): Devin Campbell, Zane Schartz, Luke Shiplo, Sean Allen, Brendan Smith, Garrett Schmitz, Derian Hamilton, Brendan De Jong, Patrik Parkkonen, Jacob Boll (TO).

Goaltender (1): Mitch Gillam (Currently with Toronto AHL).

Shockers set

INTRUST game

WICHITA — The Wichita State men’s basketball team will play Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita.

Individual tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at (855) 755-SEAT or on line at selectaseat.com.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Girls’ Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 2), 2. Blue Valley North (1), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Manhattan (4), 5. Blue Valley (5). Others: Lawrence Free State, Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe East.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. McPherson (2), 3. Salina South (3), 4. Salina Central (4), 5. Topeka Seaman (5). Others: St. James Academy, Wichita Bishop Carroll, Andover.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (2), 3. Independence (3), 4. Towanda-Circle (4), 5. HESSTON (NR). Others: Wellington (5), Topeka Hayden, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. Conway Springs (2), 3. Central Plains-Claflin (4), 4. Smoky Valley (NR), 5. Sacred Heart (5). Others: Sterling, Ellsworth, Meade.