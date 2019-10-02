Most of us, at some point in our lives, have probably been told not to play with our food. This type of admonition is more commonly addressed to the younger demographic, although I wouldn’t say I haven’t personally heard it recently.

But what about when your food plays with you?

While the majority of fruits and vegetables tend to be rather straightforward, peppers are jokers. The range of flavors and characteristics contained within that basic category is massive: the contrast between the almost-umami rich sweetness of a red Carmen and the searing fruity heat of a habanero is striking.

We know those two are on opposing ends of the spectrum, but other peppers aren’t always so upfront with their identity. Varieties more towards the middle of the heat levels, which are measured in Scoville units, can be fairly sneaky.

I’m thinking specifically of shishitos this week. One might blow your mouth out, while the next 17 are innocently mild. I don’t think they’re being sadistic, just enjoying the game.

Their Scoville units, which rank chiles’ heat, typically range from 50-200, so they’ve got more fire than bell peppers at 0 but still quite a bit less than poblanos at 1,000-2,000.

The infrequent hottest ones aren’t really even that hot to me — although the experience of spiciness is purely relative. Shishitos are more surprising than anything: they lure you into being comfortable and off your guard, before suddenly popping up to remind you of their full potential. This playful “roulette” is typical of shishitos, and a few other types of chiles.

These cute little peppers hail from Japan, and their name is derived from words for “lion” and “chili pepper.” Although I’d never have identified the visual similarity without prompting, and it still takes a fair dose of imagination, I can pretend to see how the pepper resembles a long-faced lion head.

If their supposedly feline facial features aren’t enough to help you figure out which peppers shishitos are, look for narrow, two- to four-inch light green peppers. They usually have a bit of a wrinkled appearance, and their stems look like little caps perched on top.

Since shishitos have thinner flesh than most peppers, they cook quickly and are often treated with high-heat methods. Charring or blackening them just a little, by grilling, broiling, or pan-roasting, highlights the subtle yet distinct grassy flavors; since they’re so small, cooking them whole is the way to go, which makes it even quicker and easier.

You should try it. Simply heat a well-seasoned cast iron skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of oil. Toss in a layer of shishitos and let them cook on one side until the skin has started to blacken just a bit. Shake the pan to rearrange the peppers, and let them cook for another couple minutes before removing them from the heat and sprinkling with coarse salt.

The only problem with blistering shishitos is that, no matter what you intended to do with them, they have been transformed into instant bite-sized snacks. Just leave them in the skillet and watch, you’ll have nothing to put away. I had to force myself to save a few for the biscuits so we could savor their flavor, but I bet you can guess what happened to the rest.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com