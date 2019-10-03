When Joe Steffy, born with Down syndrome and diagnosed with autism, was 14 years old, his parents were told he would never hold a job and he probably would live in a group home.

“This really ticked my dad off,” Steffy said in a video presentation Wednesday morning to Hutchinson-area teens with disabilities.

The greatest disability is low expectations, Steffy said.

Steffy, 33, now is the sole proprietor of Poppin Joe’s Gourmet Kettle Korn in Louisburg. One ingredient to his success was finding out what he liked to do, according to his mother, Janet Steffy.

She and her husband, Ray Steffy, and their entrepreneur son appeared at a Wednesday event sponsored by Prairie Independent Living Resource Center Inc. and held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave. October is Disability Employment Awareness Month, and high school students from the area arrived in school buses to hear Steffy's story.

People with good intentions thought jobs for Joe and others with disabilities would be putting boxes together or taking tickets, Janet Steffy recalled. But he didn’t like putting boxes together, and he would act out and didn’t like crowds, so taking tickets wasn’t a good fit.

Ray Steffy had seen the kettle corn-making process in Alaska. The family acquired used equipment and Joe Steffy learned the multi-step process, from making the popcorn to bagging it to delivering bags to such places as the Louisburg Cider Mill, where annually about $8,000 to $10,000 in popcorn sales occur, according to Ray Steffy.

A work trial in the first year showed Joe Steffy could stay on task for six hours.

Years later, he remains engaged. The popcorn — expanded to five product lines — is made at his parents’ home outside Louisburg. Some of it is stored at the home Joe Steffy rents in Louisburg.

Joe Steffy’s busiest season runs from spring to fall when he attends weekend festivals and sells popcorn. Festivals account for 66% of sales; retail locations, 24%; and special events such as weddings, fundraisers and graduations, 10%.

Some people ask who does the books, Ray Steffy said. “We hire a bookkeeper” like most businesses, he said.

Outside of work, Joe Steffy enjoys shooting hoops, horseback riding, snow skiing, riding roller coasters, going to water parks, and traveling to give presentations.

Poppin Joe’s “makes the quality of my life unbelievably awesome,” he said. “I am so blessed to be a proud member of my community."

“Dream big, guys,” Janet Steffy urged the students.