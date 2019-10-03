Farm Tour concert in Kansas postponed

LOUISBURG (AP) — Rain is forcing country western singer Luke Bryan to postpone a Farm Tour concert in rural Kansas.

The concert scheduled for Thursday night in near Louisburg will be rescheduled.

Early Thursday, Bryan tweeted that the rains made it too wet for equipment to be unloaded at the MC Farms for the concert.

Louisburg city officials said attempts to find alternate locations were unsuccessful because the other venues also were too wet.

The tour is set to continue Friday in Douglass, Kansas, outside Wichita, and Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

Actor De Niro in drama with ex-worker

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro has found himself in a real-life court drama, trading dueling lawsuits with his former assistant after their decade-long working relationship went dreadfully sour.

He's accusing her of misappropriating money. She says he subjected her to sexist and harassing comments.

Chase Robinson sued the 76-year-old De Niro Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeking $12 million. The lawsuit came six weeks after De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, sought $6 million from Robinson in state court.

Robinson, who’s 37, said she endured years of gender discrimination and harassment as De Niro made sexually charged comments, was verbally abusive and treated her as his “office wife” while she was an executive assistant and eventual vice president of production and finance.

According to the lawsuit, he sometimes directed Robinson to scratch his back, button his shirts, fix his collars, tie his ties and wake him up when he was in bed after hiring her in 2008 when she was 25 and aspiring to a career in the entertainment industry.

“De Niro would unleash tirades against Ms. Robinson — often while he was intoxicated — in which he denigrated, berated, bullied, and hurled expletives at her,” the lawsuit said. “De Niro made vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments to Ms. Robinson. He would joke with Ms. Robinson about his Viagra prescription.”