HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Friday’s results
AREA GAMES
Beloit 46, Goodland 12
Bennington 48, Solomon 0
Canton-Galva 56, Peabody 0
Centre 46, Waverly 0
Cheylin 68, Tribune 20
Clay Center 44, Smoky Valley 30
Clifton-Clyde 28, Victoria 14
Colby 21, Concordia 14
Derby 55, Salina South 7
Doniphan West 1, Linn 0, forfeit
Ell-Saline 14, Inman 0
Goessel 48, Herington 0
Golden Plains 40, Natoma 33
Hartford 36, Wakefield 32
Hays 45, Wichita South 20
Hill City 42, Stockton 14
Hillsboro 34, Wabaunsee 0
Hoisington 49, Ellsworth 7
LaCrosse 34, Sacred Heart 6
Lakeside 46, Southern Cloud 0
Leoti 60, Trego 28
Marais des Cygnes 54, Rural Vista 7
McPherson 21, Buhler 14
Northern Valley at Wilson
Norton 13, Minneapolis 12
Oberlin 50, Atwood 0
Osborne 46, Logan-Palco 0
Phillipsburg 21, TMP-Marian 7
Pittsburg Colgan 26, Abilene 0
Plainville 34, Republic County 22
Quinter 48, Sharon Springs 0
Rock Creek 14, Chapman 0
Rock Hills 68, Tescott 0
Rossville vs. Southeast of Saline at Kansas Wesleyan, ppd., Saturday, Noon
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 40, Pike Valley 14
St. Francis 30, Hoxie 28
Salina Central 47, Wichita Campus 0
Scott City 41, Russell 0
Sedgwick 49, Marion 0
Smith Center 42, Oakley 0
Syracuse at Ellis
Thunder Ridge 34, Sylvan-Lucas 30
Triplains-Brewster 66, Dighton 26
Washington County 50, Lincoln 6
Weskan 49, Cunningham 26
Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Tribune 0, forfeit
