The Thomas More Prep-Marian football team slugged it out with Phillipsburg Friday night at Lewis Field Stadium, with both squads using ball-control offenses to move the ball up and down the field. The visiting Panthers, behind the bruising running from 225-pound senior fullback Zeb Lemon, came away with a 21-7 Mid-Continent League victory.

Lemon, in his first year with the program after moving to town from the Kansas City area, was starting at defensive tackle in the early part of the season, carrying the ball just two times for 8 yards. Friday night, Lemon bulled his way for 76 yards on 13 carries, with a host of Monarch defenders often needed to bring him down. His 1-yard plunge into the end zone in the third quarter gave Phillipsburg a 14-0 lead, too much for TMP to overcome.

After a scoreless first quarter, Phillipsburg got on the scoreboard with 3:05 left in the first half on a 21-yard pass from junior quarterback Ty Sides to junior split end Kagan Keeten on a third-and-11 play. The Monarch thought they tied the game a minute later on a 44-yard TD pass from freshman quarterback Kade Harris to junior Jace Lang, but the play was called back by a holding penalty.

Down 14-0 early in the fourth quarter, the Monarchs thought they scored on a 3-yard run by Harris, but a block-in-the-back penalty brought the play back. TMP still managed to score on the drive. Harris rolled right on fourth down from the 12-yard line and threw the ball into the end zone. Sophomore Jace Wentling made a jumping catch and the Monarchs were back within a touchdown with 11:07 remaining in the game.

Phillipsburg put the game out of reach with 2:10 left when Sides scored on a QB keeper around left end.

Senior back Colby Dreiling, who had 82 yards rushing for the season, equaled that total on 20 carries for the Monarchs. Harris added another 75 yards on the ground. TMP opened the game driving 44 yards on 12 straight running plays to the Phillipsburg 26, but Panther senior defensive back Tyler Martin picked off a Harris pass on the next play. Martin added another interception in the second half.

TMP (1-4) will play host to Norton (3-2) next Friday. Phillipsburg (2-3) will be home against Ellsworth (4-1).