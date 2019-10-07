Police say more than $1,600 worth of sporting and fishing equipment was stolen after a truck burglary.

Sometime between 8:30 p.m Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of State Street, Salina Police said John Olivier, 21, of Salina, had his 2005 Toyota Tacoma burglarized.

Olivier had the truck parked in a backyard with a topper on it.

Police said a blue, Callaway golf bag with several mostly Taylor-Made golf clubs were stolen. The bag and clubs are estimated to be worth $1,500. A Spikeball set valued at $30, football valued at $20 and a tackle box and tackle valued at $75 were also taken.