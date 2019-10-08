Bethel falls

from NAIA poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Bethel College football team fell out of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 after Saturday’s 28-24 loss to Southwestern.

Bethel still received two points in the poll.

Kansas Wesleyan moved from fourth to second.

Sterling received 15 points in the rankings.

Other Kansas schools in the poll are Benedictine in sixth, Baker in 24th and MidAmerica Nazarene in 25th.

RANK;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];4-0;392

2;4;Kansas Wesleyan;5-0;361

3;6;Marian (Ind.);4-0;357

4;5;Concordia (Mich.);5-0;352

5;7;Grand View (Iowa);6-0;338

6;2;Benedictine (Kan.);5-1;297

7;8;Northwestern (Iowa);4-0;294

8;9;College of Idaho;4-0;285

8;3;Saint Francis (Ind.);3-1;285

10;10;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);5-0;273

11;11;Cumberlands (Ky.);4-0;235

12;12;Southeastern (Fla.);4-0;212

13;15;Saint Xavier (Ill.);2-2;195

14;13;Dickinson State (N.D.);4-1;191

15;16;Montana Western;4-0;188

16;17;Langston (Okla.);3-1;171

17;18;Evangel (Mo.);5-1;155

18;20;Ottawa (Ariz.) (AZ);5-0;129

19;22;Keiser (Fla.);5-0;112

20;21;Reinhardt (Ga.);4-2;108

21;19;Siena Heights (Mich.);4-1;85

22;23;Montana Tech;3-1;81

23;14;Bethel (Tenn.);3-2;64

24;24;Baker;4-2;46

25;NR;MidAmerica Nazarene;5-1;44

Dropped Out: Bethel (Kan.).

Others Receiving Votes: Sterling 15, Cumberland (Tenn.) 6 and Bethel (Kan.) 2.

BC runners

compete

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Bethel College cross country team sent four runners to the 31st University of Arkansas Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, facing NCAA Division I, II and II teams, along with NAIA and junior college squads.

In the women’s race, Natalie Graber finished 255th out of 351 runners with a time of 22:48.6 (5,000 meters).

In the men’s race, Angus Siemens finished 174th out of 346 finishers in 28:51.2 (8,000 meters). Nick Morgan finished in 289th with a personal-best time of 31:55.2. Cailin Grame finished 313th with a personal-best time of 34:03.6. Morgan improved his time by a minute, while Grame improved his time by two minutes.

Bethel competes Oct. 19 at the Mid-States Classic in Winfield.

Bethel netters

fall to Baker

BALDWIN CITY — Both the Bethel College men’s and women’s tennis teams fell to Baker 6-1 Saturday in Baldwin City.

Erica Ebenkamp won for the Bethel women at third singles. Ebenkamp and Cameron Bracknell won at second doubles.

For the men, Jordan Singh won at fifth singles. Singh and Zachary Shima won at second doubles.

The matches end the fall season for the Threshers.

HC men fall

to Barton CC

GREAT BEND — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Barton Community College 16-0 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play.

Hesston trailed 7-0 at the half.

Hesston was outshot 38-3, 22-0 on goal.

Gabrielle Privitera scored three goals with two assists to lead Barton. Ebrahim Diagne added three goals. Lapo Carradori scored two goals with three assists. Kai Ishimaru scored two goals with two assists. Hesron Barry scored two goals with an assist. Rodrigo Braga scored a goal with an assist. Sebastian Kennedy, Valdyslav Peretyatko and Kieran Annandale each added a goal.

Daniel Ganoza had four saves in goal for Hesston. Tanner Unruh had two saves.

Barton is 10-0-1, 7-0 in conference play. Hesston is 4-8, 1-6 in conference play.

Hesston hosts the Bethany College junior varsity at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hesston women

fall to BCC

GREAT BEND — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Barton Community College 6-2 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference play in Great Bend.

The Cougars led 2-1 at the half.

Domenica Pena led Barton with two goals and two assists. Kurumi Arakawa added a goal with an assist. Kadin Stinson, Gabriela Quieroz and Mercy Azanapo each added a goal.

Paige Myers and Annalys Hanna each scored a goal for Hesston. Den Morita had 15 saves and an assist.

Hesston was outshot 41-5, 21-3 on goal. Itzel Diaz had one save for Barton.

Barton is 6-6, 6-3 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston is 3-7, 2-6 in conference play. Hesston hosts Hutchinson Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Moundridge 3-2

at tourney

BELLE PLAINE — The Moundridge High School volleyball team finished 3-2 Saturday at the Belle Plaine Invitational.

Moundridge downed Chaparral 25-20, 25-21; lost to Belle Plaine 25-19, 19-25, 25-15; beat South Barber 24-26, 25-21, 25-13; lost to Mulvane 27-25, 25-13; and beat Attica 25-11, 25-22.

"It was nice to play some different teams on Saturday,” Moundridge coach Hollister Carter said. “The girls fought hard and continue to improve everyday."

Goessel goes

2-2 at tourney

CANTON-GALVA — The Goessel High School volleyball team finished 2-2 Saturday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

Goessel fell to Little River 25-19, 25-15; and Wichita Home School 25-17, 25-16; before beating Arkansas City Christian 25-9, 25-16; and Solomon 25-17, 25-15.

Panthers down

Cardinals

The Newton Panthers 12U baseball team downed the Cardinals 6-3 Sunday.

The Panthers used two pitchers to hold the Cardinals hitless.

Thunder drops

pre-season game

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team lost a pre-season exhibition to the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 in overtime Saturday at the Wichita Ice Center.

Jake Clifford scored the game winner with 2:15 left in overtime.

Robby Jackson scored for Tulsa in the second period with an assist from J.J. Piccinich. Wichita scored in the third period on a goal by Peter Crinella with an assist from Brendan De Jong. Mitch Gillam had 30 saves in goal for Wichita.

Wichita opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday against the Indy Fuel, followed by the Rapid City Rush at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both games are scheduled for the INTRUST Bank Arena.

WELLS ASSIGNED TO WICHITA — Goalie Dylan Wells was assigned to Wichita from Bakersfield of the AHL by the Edmonton Oilers.

A second-year pro, Wells is a fifth-round pick by Edmonton in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. After four seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the major junior Ontario Hockey League, He played one game for Wichita in 2018.

Last season, he played 12 games with Bakersfield, going 6-6-0 with a 2.84 goals-against-average and a .909 save percentage. He played 22 games with Wichita, going 12-5-2 with a 3.04 GAA and a .912 save percentage.

He gave up two goals in a pre-season game with the Condors last weekend.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Manhattan (4), 4. Blue Valley West (3), 5. Blue Valley (5). Others: Lawrence Free State, Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe East.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. McPherson (2), 3. Salina South (3), 4. Salina Central (4), 5. Topeka Seaman (5). Others: St. James Academy, Bishop Carroll, Andover.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (2), 3. Independence (3), 4. HESSTON (5), 5. Wellington (NR). Others: Towanda-Circle (4), Topeka Hayden, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. Conway Springs (2), 3. Central Plains-Claflin (3), 4. Smoky Valley (4), 5. Sacred Heart (5). Others: Sterling, Wichita Independent, Kingman.