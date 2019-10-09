No injuries were reported in a carjacking that was reported early Wednesday outside a central Topeka convenience store and gas station.

The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday outside the Kwik Shop at 1700 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Initial reports indicate a 2012 gray Buick Regal was stolen at that location.

The car was reported to have traveled east on S.W. 17th Street from the Kwik Shop.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the vehicle was recovered in the Oakland neighborhood on the northeast side of the city. The vehicle was unoccupied and the engine was still running, she said.

Police were working to identify the female who is suspected in the carjacking.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.